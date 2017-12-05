Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Not only are the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles fighting for playoff spots, they're making money as well. The Rams are 6-1 against the spread over their last seven games, while the Eagles are 8-1 over their last nine. In a big NFC game, Philly battles Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 51 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 22.8-20.4 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are trying to bounce back this week, after having their nine-game winning streak snapped by a 24-10 loss to Seattle on Sunday night. Philadelphia trailed the Seahawks 17-3 in the third quarter and pulled to within 17-10. It gave up an immediate score and couldn't answer.

The Eagles actually outgained Seattle 425-310 and held a 32-28 edge in time of possession. But quarterback Carson Wentz fumbled a ball through the end zone about a half-yard from a touchdown, and later Philly was victimized by a non-call on a Russell Wilson lateral that created a Seattle first down on the drive that ultimately put the game away.

The Eagles have now outgained each of their last nine opponents and outrushed nine of their last 10 foes. Philadelphia is staying in Orange County this week to avoid back-to-back cross-country trips.

At 10-2 overall the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with one more win. But they also now trail 10-2 Minnesota by a tiebreaker in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams are now 2-0 both straight up and against the spread since that loss to the Vikings, following their 32-16 victory at Arizona last week. Los Angeles used a 41-yard pick-six from Alec Ogletree as part of an early 16-0 lead and let the Cardinals get within 16-13. It finished with a 16-3 run for the win and the cover of a seven-point spread.

On the afternoon the Rams got outgained 312-303 but turned two Arizona turnovers into 14 points. Also, kicker Greg Zuerlein was 4-of-4 on field goals, including a 56-yarder, while the Los Angeles special teams units blocked both an Arizona extra-point attempt and a field goal.

Two weeks ago the Rams knocked off a hot New Orleans outfit 26-20. At 9-3, Los Angeles leads 8-4 Seattle by a game in the NFC West, but trails Minnesota and Philadelphia, both 10-2, by one game in the NFC playoff standings.

Smart pick

The Eagles are coming off a down performance last week but could be primed for a rebound. They also own edges in the running games and on defense. The smart money here sides with Philly.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games against the Rams.

The Rams are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games after consecutive wins.

The total has gone under in 19 of the Rams' last 25 games in December.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.