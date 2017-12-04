Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in New Jersey Sports Gambling Case

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The Supreme Court listened to oral arguments Monday for the case of Governor Christopher J. Christie, et al. v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, NFL, et al., a battle that could impact sports betting across the United States.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, the New Jersey governor is battling the NCAA and NFL among other leagues in an effort to allow sports betting within the state, potentially setting a precedent for other states.

Currently, only the state of Nevada allows single-game gambling.

There has been a federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting for the past 25 years since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) passed.

While the NFL is set to relocate the Raiders to Las Vegas, the league still won't support any changes to the current law.

"I think we still strongly oppose [among ownership] legalized sports gambling," commissioner Roger Goodell said in April, via Purdum. "The integrity of our game is No. 1. We will not compromise on that."

Conversely, NBA commissioner Adam Silver understands the change is inevitable.

"My sense is the law will change in the next few years in the United States," Silver said in July, per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

The sports leagues originally sued the state of New Jersey in 2012, with the case finally reaching the Supreme Court this year. A decision is expected to be made by June at the latest.