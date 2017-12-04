Nelson Agholor, Mike Davis and More Fantasy Reaction from Eagles vs. Seahawks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks snapped the Philadelphia Eagles' nine-game winning streak with a 24-10 victory at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, and fantasy players who relied on quarterback Russell Wilson were rewarded with three touchdowns in the win.

While Wilson performed admirably, the more interesting fantasy questions after a notable outing like Sunday's come from the players who aren't automatic starters like Seattle's quarterback.

With that in mind, here is a breakdown for Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor—who thrived with seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown—and running back Corey Clement, as well as Seahawks running back Mike Davis.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor saw a team-high 12 targets, but it was his seventh touchdown of the season that made it a memorable outing for fantasy players:

The score continued a turnaround from his 2016 campaign when he tallied just 365 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as James Palmer of NFL Network noted:

Still, Agholor's 2017 has been defined by a maddening inconsistency from a fantasy standpoint. Sunday was his third game with more than 80 yards, but he has seven games with less than 50—including the minus-two he posted against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 19.

Between the inconsistent showings and the fact he is still likely Carson Wentz's secondary option to Alshon Jeffery for a number of plays, Agholor is not a must-start. However, the touchdowns, along with the targets he saw Sunday, make him a worthwhile flex option heading into crunch time of the fantasy calendar.

Mike Davis

Seahawks running back has been a position of frustration for fantasy players this season as the likes of Davis, Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise have all seen time. As a result, Wilson entered the contest leading the team with 401 rushing yards.

Davis was the leading rusher Sunday with 64 yards on 16 carries to go along with four catches for 37 yards. While he didn't find the end zone, he impressed with solid moves in the open field:

Davis likely wasn't on many fantasy radars coming into this game, but he could be a waiver-wire target given his snap count compared to his teammates, per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus:

The South Carolina product had a mere six carries on the season and averaged 2.1 yards per carry on the 60 attempts he had in his entire career before Sunday. Don't expect fantastic numbers moving forward with such a glaring lack of a track record, but Davis is still someone to monitor for fantasy players in need of running back depth or injury replacements.

Corey Clement

Seattle wasn't the only team at CenturyLink Field with a crowded backfield, as Clement finds himself competing for playing time with Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount.

Clement managed just three carries for seven yards, while Ajayi (nine carries for 35 yards) and Blount (eight carries for 26 yards) were also quiet on the ground with Philadelphia turning to the aerial attack in comeback mode. That opened the door for Clement to tally three receptions for 30 yards, and his pass-catching abilities had him on the field more than Blount, per Jahnke:

That's not to say the Wisconsin product is a consistent threat out of the backfield considering he had a mere four receptions all season before Sunday, although two of them went for scores.

What's more, fantasy players who were pleased to see him tally more than 50 rushing yards three straight games against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Cowboys were disappointed to see a second straight contest with less than 30 on the ground.

Clement hasn't demonstrated nearly enough consistency in a backfield-by-committee situation this year to trust him as anything other than running back depth at this point.