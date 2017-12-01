    Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Wants to Sign with MLB Team with No Japanese Stars

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Japan's Shohei Ohtani follows a double in the seventh inning during the international friendly baseball match between Japan and the Netherlands at the Tokyo Dome on November 13, 2016. / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
    KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

    Japanese baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani may prefer to sign with an MLB team that doesn't already have another Japanese star on its roster, according to a new report.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, multiple team executives say they believe Ohtani may want to stand alone in that regard, although his camp has not commented on the matter.

    Ohtani is free to sign with an MLB team this offseason after a posting agreement was reached by MLB, the MLB Players Association and the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in Japan, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees Done with Manager Interviews

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Giants Execs Meet with Stanton's Reps in LA

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jays Broadcaster Fired for Sexual Misconduct

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ozuna, Not Stanton, Is Superstar Trade Teams Need

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report