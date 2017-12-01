Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Wants to Sign with MLB Team with No Japanese Stars

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Japanese baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani may prefer to sign with an MLB team that doesn't already have another Japanese star on its roster, according to a new report.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, multiple team executives say they believe Ohtani may want to stand alone in that regard, although his camp has not commented on the matter.

Ohtani is free to sign with an MLB team this offseason after a posting agreement was reached by MLB, the MLB Players Association and the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in Japan, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

