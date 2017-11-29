NFL Players, Owners Reportedly Agree to League Activism Support Proposal

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NFL and its players have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a proposal to partner together in an effort to promote social justice.

According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, the framework of the deal, which needs to be ratified by NFL owners, states the league and its teams will "provide approximately $90 million to $100 million between the onset of the arrangement and 2023 to social causes deemed important by the players, focused in particular on African American communities."



ESPN.com's Jim Trotter and Jason Reid first reported Wednesday that the league had submitted a proposal to the Players Coalition—spearheaded by Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin—that would help fund local and national initiatives.

Trotter and Reid added while the agreement does not feature "quid pro quo, the hope is that the league's commitment will create an environment in which players will no longer want to protest."

However, the reported agreement was met with opposition earlier Wednesday when San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas both tweeted that they were leaving the Players Coalition because of differences of opinion with Jenkins and Boldin:

Furthermore, Reid told ESPN that he believes Jenkins had conversations with the league that he and Thomas were not looped in on.

Reid added that he wasn't pleased after "he received a text from Jenkins on Wednesday morning asking him if he'd be comfortable ending the demonstrations if the NFL made a donation to the player coalition," per ESPN.com's Tim McManus and Nick Wagoner

Reid also reportedly took issue with Colin Kaepernick's removal from the Players Coalition.

"Malcolm, which is also a concern that I raised with him, Malcolm kicked Colin out of the coalition following the meeting in New York at the beginning of the season," Reid told McManus and Wagoner.

"There was a group message, I guess he was the administrator of the message and he took Colin out."

Jenkins denied Reid's claim.

"It's false," he said. "I've talked with Colin numerous times about being a part of the Coalition. He thought it would be best to work and support us in an informal capacity."

According to Maske, it may take until the annual league meeting in March for the agreement to be approved.