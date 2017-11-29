    Bret Boone Apologizes for Mocking Sexual Harassment in Twitter DMs

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    SEATTLE - APRIL 5: Bret Boone #29 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first during the game with the Minnesota Twins on April 5 2005 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The Twins won 8-4. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone apologized Wednesday after he sent unsolicited direct messages to Seattle PI journalist Stephen Cohen on Twitter making light of sexual harassment.

    The messages that prompted the apology can be viewed below, courtesy of Cohen's Twitter account:

    "All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier," Boone later wrote on Twitter. "None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again."

    According to Cohen, who wrote a column explaining the ordeal, Boone direct-messaged him after he tweeted his disappointment regarding allegations of "inappropriate behavior" against public radio host Garrison Keillor surfaced on Wednesday.

    Cohen added that after the DMs were made public, Boone "messaged several of my colleagues and others on Twitter, explaining that he was 'sick of bulls--t people' and was simply 'being real and telling it like it is.'"

