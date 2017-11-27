    Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib Suspended 2 Games for Broncos vs. Raiders Fight

    Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib will each be suspended for two games without pay after their fight in Sunday's game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Both players were ejected in the first half of the Week 12 battle, but additional penalties were levied because they violated unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

    Rapoport previously reported the suspensions were likely due to the fact each player ramped up the skirmishes after things appeared to be winding down.

    NFL VP of communications Michael Signora provided a full explanation of the punishment:

    Talib is appealing his suspension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Bleacher Report provided video of the altercation (video contains NSFW language):

    This was the second incident between these two players in the last two seasons—the last came in Week 17 of the 2016 season—with Talib ripping off Crabtree's chain both times. Still, the Broncos cornerback noted Crabtree was the one who instigated the fighting in the game.

    "He punched Chris [Harris], next play he came [and] punched me," Talib told reportersSunday. "So, I mean, so he was on whatever he was on."

    Crabtree has 42 catches for 502 yards and a team-high six touchdowns this season for Oakland, while Talib has started every game and is coming off an All-Pro season for Denver.

