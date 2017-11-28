NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Updated 2017 Regular-Season Standings

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Week 13 rankings brought some controversy within the top five. How much should we value the Los Angeles Rams' 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints' injury-riddled secondary? There's an easy solution that many will overlook.

You'll likely read many stories about quarterback Jared Goff's development under head coach Sean McVay, but there's someone on his staff who also deserves tribute for the team's strides this season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert exacted revenge against the team that drafted him on Sunday. Did we see a small hiccup or a new trend for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Los Angeles Chargers head into Week 13 as one of the hottest teams in the league. After a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, where do they rank after a rough start?

NFL Division Standings

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (9-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-5)

3. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

4. New York Jets (4-7)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

3. Houston Texans (4-7)

4. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

3. Oakland Raiders (5-6)

4. Denver Broncos (3-8)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

3. Washington Redskins (5-6)

4. New York Giants (2-9)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

2. Detroit Lions (6-5)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-6)

4. Chicago Bears (3-8)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (8-3)

2. Carolina Panthers (8-3)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (8-3)

2. Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

3. Arizona Cardinals (5-6)

4. San Francisco 49ers (1-10)

Week 13 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. New England Patriots (9-2)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

4. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

5. Los Angeles Rams (8-3)

6. New Orleans Saints (8-3)

7. Carolina Panthers (8-3)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-4)

9. Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

10. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

12. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

14. Washington Redskins (5-6)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

16. Buffalo Bills (6-5)

17. Oakland Raiders (5-6)

18. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

19. Detroit Lions (6-5)

20. Arizona Cardinals (5-6)

21. Green Bay Packers (5-6)

22. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

24. New York Jets (4-7)

25. Denver Broncos (3-8)

26. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

27. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

28. Houston Texans (4-7)

29. Chicago Bears (3-8)

30. New York Giants (2-9)

31. San Francisco 49ers (1-10)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

Notable Rankings

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams Notch Another Quality Victory

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Once McVay accepted the offer to become the Rams head coach, many placed the spotlight on Goff, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft, but this week the praise goes to the defense.

The nitpickers will quickly point out the Rams beat the Saints' depleted secondary that didn't field its top two cornerbacks. Of course, missing starters on the back end matters. However, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips did a great job in limiting quarterback Drew Brees through three quarters.

Furthermore, aside from running back Alvin Kamara's 74-yard touchdown run, the Rams stuffed the Saints' third-ranked ground attack. Los Angeles came into the contest with one of the worst run defenses in the league. Phillips found a way to tighten up on the interior and avoid steady leaks within the front seven.

There's so much buzz around the Rams' No. 2 scoring offense, but let's not overlook a defense that's allowing an average of 18.7 points per game and ranked seventh in the category.

No. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Suffer Uncharacteristic Loss

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We saw the most uncharacteristic game for the Jaguars in Week 12. Quarterback Blake Bortles led the team with 62 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He finished with six fewer carries than running back Leonard Fournette, who logged 12 for 25 yards.

Gabbert stood in the pocket and threw a few darts to put his team over the top. Maybe the energy in a revenge game came over him. Nevertheless, a 52-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jaron Brown and two completions on the final drive led the Cardinals to victory.

For once, the Jaguars secondary didn't force the opposing quarterback to fold in critical moments. Gabbert played with confidence and fire.

There's no room for excuses in football, but you have to wonder about Fournette's nagging ankle injury. We'll see how the rookie running back and the defense bounce back at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

Watch the Surging Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When the Chargers started the season 0-4, many put their third consecutive fourth-place division finish in ink—not so fast.

The surging Chargers have won five of their last seven outings and look like the best team in the AFC West. Los Angeles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. However, the outlooks have flipped for both squads over the past six weeks. The Week 15 matchup between the two clubs could hold serious playoff implications with the winner taking a stranglehold on the division lead.

After thumping the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, there's likely an aura of confidence within the Chargers locker room. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been healthy and productive. Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa have feasted on quarterbacks as a strong pass-rushing tandem.

Unless you're upset about the team moving away from San Diego, it's a good time to show excitement for the Chargers. They should reach .500 with the winless Cleveland Browns next on the schedule.