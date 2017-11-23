NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 12 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Give thanks for Thanksgiving, because it means we have more national prime-time games on the slate in Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season than any other week to date.

We'll kick things off early Thursday afternoon when the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings travel to Detroit to take on the 6-4 Lions in an NFC North showdown.

Then we move to Dallas, where the 5-5 Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS.

As you digest your dinner Thursday evening, you can tune into an NFC East clash between the New York Giants and Washington. Both teams are sub-.500, so it might be the perfect background to your turkey nap.

Aside from the nationally broadcast games, you can view the television coverage map for the other games on the schedule in Week 12, courtesy of 506 Sports:

There's an unfortunate wrinkle in the football schedule for DISH customers this week, however; many viewers in those markets are without access to CBS.

That could mean no Chargers at Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Week 12's full TV schedule, as well as odds and predictions for each game, is listed below. Predicted winners are indicated in italics.

If you won't be near a TV, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket, or you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go either on desktop or via the respective apps.

NFL Week 12 TV Schedule and Picks

Thursday, Nov. 23

Minnesota at Detroit (Ev): 12:30 p.m., Fox

L.A. Chargers at Dallas (-4): 4:30 p.m., CBS

N.Y. Giants at Washington (-7): 8:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Nov. 26

Buffalo at Kansas City (-9.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago at Philadelphia (-11): 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-8): 1 p.m., CBS

Miami at New England (-15.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-8.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee (-4.5) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle (-7) at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Denver at Oakland (-5.5): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville (-4) at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., CBS

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-2): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay at Pittsburgh (-14): 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 27

Houston at Baltimore (-7.5): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 12 Must-Watch Matchups

Vikings at Lions

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Vikings have a lot to be thankful for in 2017.

They're riding a six-game win streak, which the Lions seem unlikely to break on Thanksgiving Day.

They don't have to worry about Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers challenging them for the lead in the division.

Franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is dressing for games and inching closer to taking the field for the team again for the first time since January 2016.

Life is good in Minnesota, and the Vikings should be able to improve their record to 9-2 by the time the last slice of pie is served on Thursday.

Minnesota is firing on all cylinders this season. Its offense is fifth in the NFL in yards per game, averaging 372.5 per outing.

On defense, the Vikings hope to smother Matthew Stafford and the Lions, and history shows they can do it; they held the Los Angeles Rams, who have the league's top-scoring offense, to just seven points in Week 11.

Chargers at Cowboys

The AFC West is a mess.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who seemed infallible as they got off to a 5-0 start in 2017, have fallen to 6-4 and maintain only a tenuous hold on the division.

The Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos are both below .500 and both underperforming expectations.

And then there are the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts have struggled since they moved to L.A., starting the season off with four straight losses.

But the Chargers have gotten it together in the last few weeks, going 4-2 since then and finding themselves in second place in the AFC West with a 4-6 record.

Now, Los Angeles faces a Dallas team that's without top rusher Ezekiel Elliott and clearly struggling because of it. The Philadelphia Eagles embarrassed the Cowboys 37-9 in Week 11 as quarterback Dak Prescott didn't do well without the benefit of a balanced offensive attack.

The Chargers can do a lot to advance their playoff hopes if they can take down the Cowboys on the national stage on Thursday.

Saints at Rams

Neither the Saints nor the Rams can lay claim to the NFL's top-scoring offense—that honor belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles—but both teams are pretty darn close.

Los Angeles is averaging 30.3 points per game, while New Orleans nips at its heels with 30.2.

As far as the Week 12 matchup goes, the exciting part is that while both defenses have done well this year, neither is in the top 10 in the league.

That means we could get the best game of the week in a Drew Brees-versus-Jared Goff shootout.

Just as these two teams are scoring a nearly identical amount of points each week, so, too, are their quarterbacks almost in sync in their passing output.

The Saints average 271.7 passing yards per game, while the Rams sling it for 211.7 on average.

And we haven't even mentioned what Rams rusher Todd Gurley and Saints running back Mark Ingram have shown themselves capable of doing so far this year.

These are two of the NFL's most high-octane offenses, and it should be nothing short of a treat to see them face off against one another on Sunday.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Nov. 22.