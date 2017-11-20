    Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez Top 2018 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    Former San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds smiles on the field before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
    George Nikitin/Associated Press

    The Baseball Hall of Fame and Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot Monday, and 2017 holdovers like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez highlighted the list.

    Ryan Thibodaux shared the full ballot:

    Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel, Jamie Moyer and Johan Santana are on the ballot for the first time, per BBWAA.com, joining 14 players from last year's ballot.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cardinals Make Offer for Stanton

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Who Can Become Baseball's Next Super-Ace?

      David Schoenfield
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Orioles Face Tough Reality with Star Closer Zach Britton

      Buster Olney
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yankees Are Favorites for Otani

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports