NFL Power Rankings: Week 12 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

Unlike college football, all that matters in the NFL are wins and losses. But for the purposes of our power rankings, quality victories and strength of schedule are important factors.

In some ways, the Minnesota Vikings had been the Wisconsin Badgers of the NFL this season—they entered Week 11 with just one victory over a team with a winning record. And, like the Badgers, despite an impressive record, it was difficult to consider the Vikings among the elite teams until we saw them face some stiffer completion.

After knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in convincing fashion, however, maybe it's time to start taking Case Keenum and the Vikings seriously as a threat in the NFC.

Here's a look at the latest power rankings through Sunday night, followed by a closer look at the Vikings and a few other risers and fallers.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. New England Patriots (8-2)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

4. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

10. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

11. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

12. Detroit Lions (6-4)

13. Tennessee Titans (6-4)

14. Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

16. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

17. Oakland Raiders (4-6)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

19. Washington Redskins (4-6)

20. New York Jets (4-6)

21. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

22. Houston Texans (4-6)

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

25. Green Bay Packers (5-5)

26. Denver Broncos (3-7)

27. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

28. Chicago Bears (3-7)

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

30. New York Giants (2-8)

31. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

The Vikings entered this weekend riding a five-game win streak, but all five wins came against teams with losing records. After Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Rams, however, it's time to consider Minnesota among the elite teams in the league.

Minnesota held the Rams to single-digit points for the first time this season and became just the second team (along with the Jaguars) to hold Jared Goff and the Rams offense under 300 total yards.

That type of defense, coupled with an offense that has put up over 400 yards in consecutive games, makes the Vikings look like a threat in the NFC.

We'll learn a lot more about Minnesota in the coming weeks, however, as it will be forced to play four of its final six games on the road, including three straight starting on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

David Richard/Associated Press

Offensive ineptitude paired with dominant defense has been the story of the Jaguars season, and it was no different on Sunday.

The Jaguars allowed the winless Browns to hang around until the final minutes, but eventually Jacksonville's defense proved too powerful. A late defensive touchdown by Telvin Smith made the 19-7 score look more convincing than reality.

As the Jaguars offense continues to sputter, it's difficult to take them seriously as a contender, but it's equally hard to ignore the success of the defense.

During their current four-game win streak, the Jaguars defense has surrendered just 34 combined points.

In the coming weeks, Jacksonville will likely cement its spot in the AFC playoff picture, as its next two games will be against the struggling Cardinals and Colts.

21. Buffalo Bills

Harry How/Getty Images

Technically, the Bills are still in the playoff hunt, but it's difficult to imagine them rebounding from their current three-game losing streak.

Over the past three contests, Buffalo's defense has surrendered 135 points to the Jets, Saints and Chargers. To put that into perspective, Jacksonville's defense has allowed just 141 points this entire season.

Despite the obvious issues on defense, head coach Sean McDermott tried to stop the bleeding by attempting to fix a problem that didn't exist by benching starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

To say McDermott's plan backfired would be an understatement, as Peterman tossed five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers—two more than Taylor has thrown in 279 attempts this season.

Taylor would return to the field in the second half, but not before Peterson put himself in the record books, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Even if Taylor is permanently reinstated, it will be challenging for the Bills to regroup and make the playoffs. Over the next two weeks, Buffalo faces the Chiefs and Patriots, which will likely extend their losing streak to five games and all but eliminate them from postseason contention.