MLB Trade Rumors: Offseason Buzz on Giancarlo Stanton, Jurickson Profar and More

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Although the MLB offseason tends to heat up during the annual Winter Meetings, which are scheduled to begin Dec. 10 in Orlando, the rumor mill is already generating a lot of attention as teams attempt to build a roster that can contend with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is the most notable name on the trade market. The slugger led the league with 59 home runs during the 2017 season and is the type of acquisition who could shift the balance of power within in a division.

Let's check out some of the latest buzz from around MLB and analyze what it could mean for the players and teams involved during what's shape up to become a busy winter.

San Francisco Giants Kick Off Stanton Sweepstakes

The Marlins are looking to trim payroll as the new ownership group, led by Bruce Sherman and longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, try to chart a new course for the organization. Their goal is getting down to around $90 million, per Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Finding a way to move Stanton's 13-year, $325 million contract in exchange for a haul of future assets without taking on too many bad contracts in return would be a massive step in that direction. It wouldn't be a popular move among the team's fanbase, though.

Nevertheless, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Giants submitted a formal offer for the outfielder to the Marlins, who are also expecting proposals from the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and some "unidentified clubs" as the process plays out.

San Francisco has the look of an ideal fit. It would allow Stanton to return to his native California and fill a massive power void for a Giants club that finished last in MLB with just 128 homers last season, which was 23 fewer than any other team.

It's also worth noting Stanton does hold a complete no-trade clause that will allow him to veto any deal.

New York Yankees Interested In Jurickson Profar

Profar hasn't lived up to expectations with the Texas Rangers. He's posted a .229/.309/.329 triple-slash line with 12 home runs and five stolen bases in 206 games across four years. That isn't stopping teams from thinking a change of scenery could jumpstart his career, however.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted the Yankees are "willing to take on a single player with upside and pedigree" like Profar in order to help clear excess from their 40-man roster. He listed the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as other possible landing spots.

The 24-year-old Curacao native brings versatility to the table along with what should be some untapped potential. He's got experience at all four infield positions and left field during his time in Texas. He's probably a good enough athlete to play center and right in a pinch, as well.

Profar would likely take the spot of current reserve infielder Ronald Torreyes if New York did make a deal with the Rangers. That doesn't represent a big enough upgrade for the Yanks to give up any of the top-end prospects in the trade, though.

Alex Colome May Get Moved By Tampa Bay Rays

Colome has established himself as one of the best closers in baseball over the past two years. He posted a microscopic 1.91 ERA with 37 saves and 71 strikeouts in 56.2 innings in 2016. He backed that up with a 3.24 ERA and 47 saves during the 2017 campaign.

Alas, like the aforementioned Marlins, the Rays are looking to trim payroll this offseason. In turn, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported Colome is going to become a "hot topic" in trade talks and projects he's "likely to be dealt" before next season.

What could make him particularly attractive to other clubs is the fact he's under team control through 2020 via arbitration, per Spotrac. So, while his salary will increase due to his recent success, it shouldn't reach the level a top free-agent reliever like Wade Davis or Greg Holland.

The Detroit Tigers (30th in reliever ERA in 2017) and Atlanta Braves (26th) are a pair of teams that could seek help at the back end of their bullpen and also feature ample pitching prospects. But Tampa may wait until after the top free agents sign to help increase the number of interested front offices.