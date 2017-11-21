Surprising MLB Names Who Could Be Available in 2017-18 Offseason Trade Frenzy

0 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A potential Giancarlo Stanton trade has been the big story of the MLB offseason to this point and for good reason. It's not every day the reigning MVP finds himself on the trade block.

Who else might be on the move this offseason?

Starting pitchers Chris Archer, Gerrit Cole, Julio Teheran, Michael Fulmer and Jake Odorizzi are no strangers to trade rumors and the same goes for relievers Zach Britton, Alex Colome and Brad Hand.

On the position-player side of things, no one should be surprised when guys such as Josh Donaldson, Jose Abreu, Andrew McCutchen, Ian Kinsler, Billy Hamilton, Cesar Hernandez and Nick Markakis pop up in trade rumors.

We're going to dig a bit deeper, though.

Ahead is a look at seven less obvious names who could be available in this winter's inevitable trade frenzy.