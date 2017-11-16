MLB Turned NBA: Blockbuster Offseason Trade Ideas to Build 'Superteams'

0 of 6

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Today's Major League Baseball isn't all that dissimilar to today's National Basketball Association. They're leagues of haves and have-nots, wherein the latter are tanking while the former are loading up.

Thus, a Hot Stove hypothetical: What would it look like if a few MLB franchises took a cue from the most recent NBA offseason and used the winter trade market to put "superteams" together?

To recap: The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers swapped Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving, the Houston Rockets traded for Chris Paul, and the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. All for the ostensible purpose of taking down the Golden State Warriors, the O.G. NBA superteam.

Could a wave such as this roll over MLB this winter?

Eh, probably not.

But, then again, maybe!

It's plausible enough to entertain a few ideas, anyway. Going in order from least outrageous to most outrageous, let's look at six possible blockbusters that would super-fy six teams.