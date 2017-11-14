Fantasy Football Week 11: Matt Camp's Weekly BS Meter

3 of 9

Rob Carr/Getty Images

When Ezekiel Elliott was suspended (again) before Week 10, the assumption that Alfred Morris would lead the way obviously meant a downgrade for Dallas' rushing attack. But the bigger issue was the absence of LT Tyron Smith due to a groin injury, as it exploited just how bad the Cowboys offense could look without two of its best players on the field.

Elliott averaged nearly 23.9 carries and 97.9 rushing yards per game before his suspension. Other than Rod Smith carrying the ball eight times in a blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, no Cowboys RB had more than four carries in any game this season. In Week 10, Morris led the backfield with 11 carries for 53 yards (0 targets) on 34.9 percent of the snaps. Smith led the backs with 60.3 percent of the snaps and four receptions for 15 yards on six targets. In his first action of the season, Darren McFadden had one carry for negative two yards and didn't have a target on just 1.6 percent of the snaps.

Even though the Cowboys lost 27-7, they were only down 10-7 at the half and 17-7 at the end of the third quarter, so they didn't stick with or trust their rushing attack to keep them in the game as they normally would with Elliott. That lack of trust wasn't just about the absence of Elliott. Smith's absence loomed large and hurt the entire offense.

Dak Prescott completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 176 yards without a TD or INT in addition to six carries for 42 yards and a rushing TD. He was sacked a season-high eight times, which is concerning for two reasons. First, Prescott had been sacked just 10 times in eight previous games. Second, the Atlanta Falcons had just 18 sacks all season before getting to Prescott eight times in Week 10.

Before the seven-point performance against the Falcons, Dallas scored at least 28 points in all but two games this season and at least 17 points in every game this season. Without Smith to protect Prescott and help in run-blocking, the Cowboys looked like an average team at best, which hurt the fantasy production of all parties involved.

According to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site, head coach Jason Garrett said Smith may not practice Wednesday, but the team hopes he can do more later in the week. The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers just four days later in Week 12, so the timing isn't working in Smith's favor. The quicker he returns, the quicker the confidence in the Cowboys fantasy options returns.

B.S. Meter on the absence of Smith downgrading all Cowboys: 3/10