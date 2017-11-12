Referee of Broncos vs. Patriots Game Knocked Unconscious, Carted off Field

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Umpire Jeff Rice was forced to leave Sunday night's game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots after getting carted off the field with an apparent head injury.

Lindsay Jones of USA Today described the situation:

Rice was knocked unconscious but was awake in the cart following the scary incident.

Bleacher Report provided a picture of the official coming off the field:

The incident came during a Broncos punt in the third quarter. Denver safety Jamal Carter was attempting to block Patriots linebacker Trevor Reilly, but ended up throwing him right into the official.

Rice had his legs taken out and hit his head hard on the ground.

According to Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe, the official was seen talking and laughing after getting up.