Report: Roger Goodell Seeking $50M Salary, Private Jet for Life in New Contract

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly asking for a $50 million annual salary and a private jet for life in contract negotiations with league owners.

"That number for Roger just seems too much," an owner told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. "It's offensive. It's unseemly."

Goodell's latest proposal also included lifetime health insurance for himself and his family. His current deal includes compensation of roughly $30 million per year.

