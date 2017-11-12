    Report: Roger Goodell Seeking $50M Salary, Private Jet for Life in New Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stands on the field during the warm-up before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
    Tim Ireland/Associated Press

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly asking for a $50 million annual salary and a private jet for life in contract negotiations with league owners.

    "That number for Roger just seems too much," an owner told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. "It's offensive. It's unseemly."

    Goodell's latest proposal also included lifetime health insurance for himself and his family. His current deal includes compensation of roughly $30 million per year.

            

