Report: Bill O'Brien, Mike McCarthy to Be Deposed in Colin Kaepernick Case

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly be deposed as part of Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL owners for collusion, according to reporter Amy Dash.

Dash added that O'Brien and McCarthy are expected to be questioned as witnesses, based on their comments made about the possibility of signing Kaepernick after their top quarterbacks suffered significant injuries.

After Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a torn ACL, O'Brien was asked about the possibility of signing Kaepernick.

He said the team was considering all options and added, "Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed," per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, and McCarthy wasn't pleased when asked about bringing in Kaepernick, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith:

"Did you just listen to the question I just answered? I've got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. OK? We're fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, we're committed to the path we're on. We need to play better as a football team. Brett Hundley will start this week and Joe Callahan will be the backup."

Kaepernick has extensive starting experience from his time with the San Francisco 49ers, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Although he went just 1-10 as a starter last season, he accounted for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions through the air.

Kaepernick and his representatives contend teams have colluded against signing him due to his protests during the national anthem. Those protests were the catalyst for similar demonstrations from players around the NFL and in other sports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Texans owner Bob McNair will be deposed for email and phone records for the case.

Schefter added that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be deposed as well.

With regard to their quarterback conundrums, the Texans signed veteran Josh Johnson to back up Tom Savage, while the Packers are sticking with Hundley and Callahan.