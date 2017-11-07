NFL Picks Week 10: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If you take a look around the NFL in Week 10, you'll notice that eight quarterbacks did not lead their team out of the tunnel in Week 1: Drew Stanton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brett Hundley, Mitchell Trubisky, Jacoby Brissett, Case Keenum, C.J. Beathard and Brock Osweiler.

Whether it's due to injury or ineffectiveness, many players are receiving unforeseen opportunities at a crucial time in the NFL calendar, when the playoff picture begins to take some shape.

The performances of these backups-turned-starters will determine a large portion of the playoff landscape this year. Until then, here's a look at all of the Week 10 matchups, with picks against the spread. All odds are via OddsShark.

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 41.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks should win this game easily barring special teams collapses like last week against the Washington Redskins. They have more talent on both sides of the ball than the Cardinals, who are 4-4 but haven't beaten anyone with a record better than 3-6.

Look for the Russell Wilson-Doug Baldwin connection to lead the way in a comfortable win.

Writer Pick: Seattle 27, Arizona 10

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is out for a few weeks as he heals his right shoulder, so backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will call the shots on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick may want revenge against the Jets, his old team, but Gang Green has been surprisingly frisky this year, going 4-5 and competing every week. They'll take care of business against a 2-6 Bucs team that is falling down the chute.

Writer Pick: New York 27, Tampa Bay 17

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3)

Any criticism of Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, who has taken over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, needs to be couched with the fact that he has played a grand total of two-plus games. He may show some shakiness right now, especially when pressured, but he should improve with time.

I have my seat belt firmly fastened on the Hundley bandwagon, but the guess is that we see some signs of improvement in an upset win over the Chicago Bears.

Writer Pick: Green Bay 24, Chicago 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-5, 40.5 O/U)

This is a critical matchup for both teams. For 3-5 Cincinnati, if it loses this game the 2017 season is effectively over barring a miracle. The 5-3 Tennessee Titans are in a two-horse race for the AFC South right now as they are tied with the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The problem is that the Jags' schedule down the stretch has some winnable games, including matchups against winless San Francisco and Cleveland.

This should be a tough battle, especially in the trenches, but the home side will pull away in a low-scoring win.

Writer Pick: Tennessee 17, Cincinnati 13

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-9.5)

This is the first of three games that look like no contests on paper. For this one, it seems like the 9.5-point spread is too low.

Detroit is 4-4 and looking to fight for a wild-card berth (or even an NFC North division title if the Minnesota Vikings sputter), while Cleveland is 0-8 and has an outside chance at being the second winless and tieless team in league history (the other being the 2008 version of the team they play Sunday).

Led by the passing attack, the Lions will dominate from start to finish.

Writer Pick: Detroit 34, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10.5, 44.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Wide receivers just don't catch seven passes for 193 yards and a touchdown overnight. It's not a fluke.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the 21-year-old rookie who did just that against a tough Detroit Lions pass defense two weeks ago, is the real deal and should feature prominently as the No. 2 wideout behind star Antonio Brown.

Admittedly, it's easy to be swept away by recency bias, but it seems like Smith-Schuster could be on the verge of an impressive second-half run to vault Pittsburgh's season from very good to great.

Writer Pick: Pittsburgh 34, Indianapolis 10

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41 O/U)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is the pick to have the best fantasy performance of any player this week. He's been off the field for two weeks as he rested an injured ankle (in Week 8) and was declared inactive for a violation of team rules (in Week 9).

He should be well-rested and ready to come back to feast on a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is great against the pass but can be beaten on the ground.

Writer Pick: Jacksonville 24, Los Angeles 14

Minnesota Vikings (-1, 42.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins

This may be a premature take as we dive into the second half of the season, but is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who took over for the injured Sam Bradford, actually good? He has a 63.9 percent completion rate and has only thrown three interceptions.

Keenum is leading an offense that is without star running back Dalvin Cook and has missed wideout Stefon Diggs for two-plus games. And yet the team is 6-2.

That's largely because of a great Vikings defense, but Keenum is doing his job. Look for him to surprise and post a good outing against a stingy 'Skins defense.

Writer Pick: Minnesota 24, Washington 20

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-11.5, 46.5 O/U)

If the Houston Texans lost to the previously 2-6 Indianapolis Colts at home, then it figures that a road game against the 6-2 Los Angeles Rams, who just scored 51 points against the New York Giants, will not go well.

The Rams defense will lead the way against a Houston Texans offense that sorely misses the injured Deshaun Watson. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald will once again prove why he is one of the best (if not the best) players in the league.

Writer Pick: Los Angeles 34, Houston 10

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (-1, 41.5 O/U)

Two once-proud franchises that have engaged in numerous NFC playoff battles in the last four decades are now just playing out the string in front of thousands of empty seats.

Flip a coin to determine the winner of this game. The New York Giants looked lost and defeated in a 51-17 blowout to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, while the San Francisco 49ers couldn't weather a brutal early-season schedule and just look beat right now.

This one could go either way. The guess here is that quarterback Eli Manning turns back the clock and throws a late touchdown to wideout Sterling Shepard for a win.

Writer Pick: Giants 17, 49ers 13

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 50.5 O/U)

It's do-or-die time for the Atlanta Falcons, who have lost four of their last five games and will face five of six teams in the NFC playoff picture the remainder of the way.

The problem is that the Dallas Cowboys defense is starting to come up big. Led by linebacker Sean Lee and edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence, the front seven is one of the NFC's best. If the Dallas defense gets to the quarterback, then a long day lies ahead for the opposition.

The issue is that even if Dallas has an off day on defense, the offense is capable of hanging 30-plus against nearly every NFL team and keeping the Cowboys in games. That's bad news for Atlanta, who has struggled on both sides of the ball all year. Dallas will win this one and send Atlanta to 4-5.

Writer Pick: Dallas 31, Atlanta 24

New England Patriots (-7.5, 46.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos

The NFL is such a strange league. The Denver Broncos were on top of the football world after winning Super Bowl 50 just two seasons ago, and now they look like one of the worst teams in football after losing their last four games.

The year-to-year (and even week-to-week) change is remarkable, but the one constant that remains is that the New England Patriots somehow get it done every single year. They are well on their way to their 15th playoff appearance in 17 years and should have no issue in Denver.

Writer Pick: New England 34, Denver 13

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-9, 39.5 O/U)

The Miami Dolphins may have a .500 record, but this is not a very good football team. The Fins have been the beneficiary of good luck in some of their wins and have been blown out three times by 20-0, 20-6 and 40-0 scores.

Now they face a 6-3 Carolina Panthers team that looks like it is hitting its stride over the past two weeks. Running back Christian McCaffrey did well with increased snaps and touches, and expect that trend to continue on Monday Night Football.

Writer Pick: Carolina 24, Miami 10

Predictions are subject to change throughout the week because of a variety of factors, including injury, weather and further news and analysis.