Chris Simms' Week 13 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

December brings about a weird time of the year for football players. Games are often won or lost on motivation and preparation as much as they are on talent. A lot depends on where your team stands in relation to the playoff picture—and I've been at both ends of the spectrum.

When your team is out of playoff contention, this time of year tries your professionalism. You love playing the games Sundays, but Mondays through Saturdays become hard. Your body is beat up, and you're not as eager to put in the dedication and the preparation when you know it ultimately means little.

Even on Sundays, being out of contention can take a toll. Sure, it allows you to play loose and to take risks. If you get down early, however, it's hard to fight back. You've been getting stomped all season, and it's easy to feel like this latest game is going to be no different.

On the other side of things, this can be the most exciting time of your professional career—even for a guy like Tom Brady. The childhood dream of almost every NFL player is to appear in a Super Bowl. When it's late in the season and you're still fighting for that goal, it's magical.

It's not hard to stay motivated or to put in the extra work when your ship is steering toward the postseason. It's not difficult to want to battle back when you're losing a game or to stand up to an opponent who may be better than you. The players across the field have the same dreams you do, and you have to beat them to help ensure you get there first.

Of course, playoff-bound teams can also run the risk of becoming complacent and being surprised by opponents that simply want it more.

As we head into December, we're going to see a lot of games decided by the mindsets of the teams involved. Here's how I see the ones of Week 13 playing out.