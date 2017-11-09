Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Picks

0 of 14

Even at the NFL level, some players just stand out above the rest. These are special playmakers who are able to lift entire teams. Not only do they make plays on their own, but they also allow coaches to do more scheme-wise, they make the players around them better, and they make the guys on their team think they're better.

When I went to the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005, we had a few of these guys on our team. Players like Simeon Rice, Cadillac Williams and Joey Galloway made everything easier for us, and honestly, if we had lost any one of them, I'd have stepped onto the field thinking, "Crap, can we really win without him?"

I'm talking about this type of special player because we've lost so many of them this season—Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson...the list goes on. I've talked about injuries a lot this season, but I'm still not sure everyone realizes just how much these losses have affected the league this year.

You can't just say "next man up" when you lose one of these guys—and you're seeing that play out. The Green Bay Packers, for example, are not the same team without Rodgers. You can see it on the field and see it on the sideline. The players don't really believe they can win, and they certainly don't believe that a win is going to mean anything for their season.

Given the injuries, it's hard for me to believe in some of these teams too—hell, I wouldn't have picked the Houston Texans last week had I known Watson was going to suffer a season-ending injury.

Which teams am I buying into now? Here are my picks for Week 10.