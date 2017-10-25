NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Martavis Bryant, Marcell Dareus and More

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline is usually far less eventful than its counterparts in the NBA, NHL and MLB. It's a trend that may change in 2017, however, with a handful of notable names being mentioned in the rumor mill leading up to deadline day on Tuesday.

Front offices around the league may wait until after this weekend's Week 8 games before choosing whether to buy or sell, though. The playoff races in both conferences are still crowded, which can complicate the decision-making process for some general managers.

In the meantime, let's check out some of the latest trade talk and analyze what it could mean for the teams and players involved leading up to Oct. 31.

Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant Unhappy With Role

Martavis Bryant is having a year to forget in Pittsburgh.

The wide receiver has tallied just 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown through seven games. The 2014 fourth-round pick caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 scores across his first two seasons before missing the 2016 campaign due to a suspension.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted a source said the Steelers "certainly have no plans" to deal the big-play weapon before the deadline even though he made a trade request three weeks ago.

Bryant may attempt to force the organization's hand, however. He spoke with Josina Anderson of ESPN on Tuesday and reiterated his desire to leave if his role doesn't increase.

"If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period," he said.

Alas, it's hard to imagine him seeing a significant uptick in targets barring injury. Antonio Brown is always going to get the lion's share of the looks from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and dual-threat running back Le'Veon Bell is basically the team's No. 2 option in the passing game.

Bryant would be a perfect fit for the Buffalo Bills, who have a severe lack of speed on the outside, but it's unlikely Pittsburgh would trade him to a fellow AFC playoff contender.

The New York Giants also represent an ideal landing spot if the front office has a change of heart before the deadline.

Buffalo Bills Willing To Deal Marcell Dareus?

The Bills have emerged as a surprise postseason hopeful with a 4-2 mark through seven weeks. Marcell Dareus hasn't played much of a role in their unexpected early success, though. The defensive tackle has registered eight combined tackles and one sack in five appearances.

Although the 27-year-old University of Alabama product has earned two Pro Bowl selections since the franchise took him with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, he's also dealt with several off-field problems. Most recently, he was sent home during the preseason for violating a team rule.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Buffalo tried to trade Dareus before the season when it dealt wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby. He noted the team remains "quite open" to moving him, though his hefty contract and the off-field concerns pose hurdles.

Some contenders, such as the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, could benefit from upgrading their run defense for the second half of the season. Dareus could represent too much of a boom-or-bust option to give up a valuable asset for him, however.

In turn, the Bills' best path is likely holding on to the enigmatic defensive lineman and hoping he can bolster his trade value with strong play to help the team to its first playoff appearance in nearly two decades. That could make it easier to move him during the offseason.

San Francisco 49ers Downplay Carlos Hyde Speculation

The Niners are one of the few teams in the seller category heading toward the deadline. They are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the league's worst record at 0-7 and are staring down an extended rebuilding project that would benefit from adding more draft picks.

So it didn't come as a surprise when Hyde's name popped up in rumors. Benjamin Allbright‏ of Mile High Sports Radio reported San Francisco had "received and made calls" about the running back, who's in the final year of his current contract.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said any talk about the team trading its starting RB wasn't true.

"That is absolutely, absolutely 100 percent false," he told reporters. "There is nothing true about that."

Hyde seems like a player the front office should shop, though. Not only is his contract nearing a conclusion, but at age 26 he'll likely be through his prime years by the time the Niners are ready to make a serious leap up the standings, meaning a lucrative extension wouldn't make a ton of sense.

Perhaps San Francisco will change its stance before the deadline and at least consider offers. If it does, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks are a couple of teams that may seek backfield upgrades.