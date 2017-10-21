Pitching Coaches Chris Bosio, Dave Righetti Reportedly Fired by Cubs, Giants

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs' Chris Bosio and the San Francisco Giants' Dave Righetti, both pitching coaches for their respective teams, were reportedly fired Saturday.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Bosio's ouster, while ESPN.com confirmed a report by FanRag Sports' Robert Murray that Righetti will transition to a front office role with the organization.

Bosio had been Chicago's pitching coach since 2012 and was in charge of the staff that led the Cubs to a World Series title last season.

According to Nightengale, Cubs manager Joe Maddon is considering replacing Bosio with Jim Hickey, who served as the Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach from 2007-17 and was the pitching coach for all but the first season of Maddon's nine-year tenure with the team.

After leading Major League Baseball with a 3.15 ERA during the 2016 regular season, Chicago dipped to seventh in 2017 with a 3.95 ERA.

It also posted a 4.52 ERA during the playoffs, and the bullpen struggled mightily with a 6.21 ERA in 37.2 innings.

Righetti had been San Francisco's pitching coach since 2000, helping lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The 2017 campaign was a nightmarish one for the Giants from top to bottom, however, as they finished 64-98 and missed the playoffs.

Without injured ace starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner for a large chunk of the season, San Francisco ranked 16th in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.50. The Giants had ranked fourth last year with a 3.65 ERA.

In addition to their coaching exploits, Bosio and Righetti were major league pitchers.

Bosio was primarily a starter from 1986 through 1996 with the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, posting a career record of 94-93 with a 3.96 ERA.

Righetti was a two-time All-Star, two-time Rolaids Reliever of the Year and the 1981 American League Rookie of the Year. He pitched 16 seasons with the Giants, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox.

Righetti transitioned from a starter to a reliever in his fourth season and finished his career with an 82-79 record, 252 saves and a 3.46 ERA.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥