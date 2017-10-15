NFL Schedule Week 6: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream Info

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles squared off in an evenly matched contest that came down to the final drive. Head coach Doug Pederson's group left Bank of America Stadium with a 28-23 victory to start Week 6.

On Sunday, a couple of preseason AFC favorites find themselves in peril. The Pittsburgh Steelers could lose and still lead the AFC North with a Baltimore Ravens' loss.

However, there are swirling questions about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that he must answer in a game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Oakland Raiders would slip to last place in the AFC West with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On a positive note, Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken confirmed quarterback Derek Carr will return to action after missing Week 5 with a back injury. Will the Silver and Black snap a three-game skid?

The Minnesota Vikings will take the field without their starting quarterback, the lead receiver in yards and touchdowns and feature a new lead ball-carrier in the backfield. Will the injuries bury this team in an NFC North showdown?

Will Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff legitimize his production with a solid performance against one of the best pass defenses in the league?

You can check out the schedule for Week 6 contests with television and live-stream information below. Also, 506 Sports released a coverage map to show which games will air your area:

Week 6 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, October 15

New England Patriots at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Denver Broncos: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 16

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Minnesota Vikings Forced to Put Faith in Backups

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Despite significant injuries, the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers with a 3-2 record on Sunday. According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, wide receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the upcoming contest with a groin injury.

In Week 5, quarterback Sam Bradford's return didn't last an entire half. After enduring four sacks, which brought on a noticeable limp, Case Keenum replaced him at the end of the second quarter.

On a positive note, running back Jerick McKinnon flashed as a capable replacement for Dalvin Cook, who's on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.

It's the NFL, and we should expect injuries. The Packers won't hold a pity party for their division rival before kickoff. However, one has to wonder how the missing components affect the Vikings over the long term.

Green Bay's passing attack will test Minnesota's secondary, but Keenum and McKinnon have to find a way to put some points on the scoreboard.

Pittsburgh Steelers Stand at a Crossroads

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers went through a dramatic week after an embarrassing 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, Roethlisberger said, "maybe I don't have it anymore." Chase Williams of WPXI shared the footage:

Now questions linger about Roethlisberger's commitment to the game. Did he lose his desire to play after retirement talk in the offseason? Has Father Time caught up to the two-time Super Bowl champion?

Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs won't provide all the answers, but we'll see a downward trend in Roethlisberger's play or some resilience. In a division with teams showing clear flaws, it's too early to label this game as a must-win scenario for Pittsburgh.

However, Pittsburgh must show some fight even in a loss to an undefeated team that's pushing all the right buttons on the field. The Chiefs defense allows enough yards and points to keep this game close until the remaining minutes. Nonetheless, the Steelers must find their offensive groove—and it starts with Roethlisberger.

Can Jared Goff Beat a Formidable Defense?



Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For Goff, with head coach Sean McVay drawing up the plays, it's not hard to score 46 points against the Indianapolis Colts who allow the most scores among all 32 teams.

In a sloppy Thursday night game, an offensive guru with plenty of weapons can put 41 on the scoreboard against the San Francisco 49ers who list No. 22 in points allowed.

The Dallas Cowboys' leaky secondary has surrendered 11 passing touchdowns in five games and their defense ranks No. 29 in points allowed.

Goff tore through defenses susceptible to aggressive offensive attacks. He's thrown for 853 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Colts, 49ers and Cowboys combined.

Harry How/Getty Images

However, he didn't look nearly as sharp against clubs with solid defenses. The Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks held him to a combined 507 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

In order for the Rams to take a step as a legitimate playoff contender, their explosive offense must produce against tough defensive units.

Goff can start with the Jaguars defense that's No. 2 in points allowed with a secondary that fields a pair of cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye playing on a Pro Bowl level. Together, they've registered a combined four interceptions and 16 passes defended in five games.