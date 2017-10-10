Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Weekly BS Meter

0 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

So what happens when your streamers or short-term replacements overachieve? Week 5 had many sprinting to the waiver wire to fill the void left by the teams on bye and the various injuries at the RB position.

In some cases, the replacements worked out great. Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer ended up being two of the best streamers of the week and Aaron Jones lit up the Cowboys for the Packers’ best rushing performance of the season.

There’s nothing better than graduating a one-week replacement into a useful fantasy asset, especially if expectations weren’t high heading into the week. A look at the upcoming schedule shows Brissett with a beatable matchup against the Titans in Week 6, so if you still need a QB, he might be worth keeping.

Even if Ty Montgomery is able to return in Week 6, Jones has given the Packers reason to keep him involved, which should help the long-term health of Montgomery. That could give Jones enough fantasy value to stick on your roster.

The BS Meter breaks down ten situations cover the most pressing issues in fantasy football. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true or 10 being total BS.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. Snap counts are also from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.