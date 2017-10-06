Roger Goodell Contract Talks Reportedly Held Up by Severance Pay

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Roger Goodell's five-year contract extension is still expected to be finalized, but SportsBusiness Daily's Daniel Kaplan reported Friday that talks have hit a snag due to negotiations regarding the NFL commissioner's severance pay.

According to Kaplan, Goodell "wants to ensure he would receive most of the low nine figures that he would be due to receive from '19-24, even if for some reason the owners let him go."

Citing a source, Kaplan reported the parameters of Goodell's new deal are expected to be submitted to the owners in time for a league-wide meeting Oct. 18 in New York City.

On Sept. 20, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that while the contract would possibly take weeks to finalize, it was "getting done."

That wasn't always the case, though.

Shortly after the start of the regular season, Schefter and Chris Mortensen relayed word that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is not an official member of the league's compensation committee, raised questions about Goodell's compensation package.

However, Schefter's follow-up noted that Jones' pleas regarding Goodell's salary, which some owners reportedly believe is "way too much money," were not echoed by members of the committee.

Once the deal is signed, Goodell "is set to earn more than $30 million annually in salary and bonuses," per Kaplan.