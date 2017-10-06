Former Rams WR Deon Long Reportedly Armed Robbery Suspect

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Deon Long is reportedly a suspect in an armed robbery case.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ Sports reported Friday that Long is suspected of pointing a gun at a man during a Craigslist transaction.

Long, who played collegiately at the University of Maryland, latched on with the Rams prior to the start of training camp in 2016.

However, he was unceremoniously cut in August weeks before cutdown day after he violated team policy and brought a woman back to his training camp dorm.

Long's dismissal was captured by HBO's Hard Knocks.

"What part of the rules, what part of 'no female guests in the room,' did you not understand?" former head coach Jeff Fisher told Long, according to ESPN.com.

"Sorry, but this is our world, man. We have rules and we have to abide by them. Not the first time I've done this for this particular violation, but I thought I made myself really clear."

Long was subsequently picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he didn't crack the 53-man roster.

The 26-year-old has never appeared in a regular-season game.