NFL1000: Rookie Rankings at the Season's Quarter Mark

When college players come into the NFL and immediately set the league afire, they're not just taking the next positive step in their careers. They're also bucking the odds. Because football is a hard thing to do at the highest level, and it doesn't matter how great you were in college—that reality will smack you in the face at some point.

To overcome all that in your first NFL season is remarkable when quarterbacks and receivers are better, pass-rushers and cornerbacks are faster, stronger and more aggressive, techniques are more advanced and schemes are far more complicated.

A lot of it has to do with the system you land in. Does your coach understand what you're able to do? Does he maximize your abilities? Is there a worse quarterback throwing the football to you now than in college? Were you drafted at a position that's packed on your NFL team, and there's little you can do to climb up the depth chart?

The complications come from everywhere, which makes those rookies who succeed in a noticeable fashion at this level all the more remarkable. And in the NFL1000 scouting room, we've been looking at all these guys since they were in college. Our team:

Lead Scout: Doug Farrar

Quarterbacks: Mark Schofield

Running backs/Fullbacks: Mark Bullock

Receivers/Tight Ends: Marcus Mosher

Offensive Line: Ethan Young

Defensive Line: Justis Mosqueda

Linebackers: Derrik Klassen

Secondary: Ian Wharton

Here's who's stood out to us at the quarter turn.