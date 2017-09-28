NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 4 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

NFL Week 4 is upon us, and the schedule is packed with some juicy division matchups, from the "Black and Blue division" matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to the fight to remain relevant in the AFC West between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos.

This week's primetime, national games are the aforementioned meeting between the Bears and Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Sunday Night Football tilt pits Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks and Monday night's game sees the Washington Redskins take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the coverage map for all the Week 3 games, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 4, as well as some picks and previews for this week's must-watch games.

Not near a TV? You can live stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket, or you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go either on desktop or via the apps.



NFL Week 4 TV Schedule and Picks

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay (-7.5): 8:25 pm CBS; Pick: Packers

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans (-1.5) at Miami: 9:30 a.m., Fox; Pick: Saints

Buffalo at Atlanta (-8.5): 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Falcons

Carolina at New England (-8.5): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Patriots

Cincinnati (-2.5) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Bengals

Detroit at Minnesota (N/A): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Vikings

Jacksonville (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Jaguars

L.A. Rams at Dallas (-8): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Cowboys

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Steelers

Tennessee (-2.5) at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Titans

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (-4): 4:05 p.m., Fox; Pick: Buccaneers

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers (-1): 4:05 p.m., Fox: Pick: Eagles

San Francisco at Arizona (-6): 4:05 p.m. Fox: Pick: Cardinals

Oakland at Denver (Ev): 4:25 p.m., CBS; Pick: Broncos

Indianapolis at Seattle (-11.5): 8:30 p.m., NBC; Pick: Seahawks

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City (-7): 8:30 p.m. ESPN; Pick: Chiefs

Must-Watch Matchups

Bears at Packers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFC North is in a state of flux right now; the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers all share 2-1 records, while the Chicago Bears aren't far behind at 1-2.

One might think that the Bears have no hope of beating the Packers at Lambeau. But actually, the Bears have had some success there in recent years, beating the Packers while on the road in 2013 and 2015.

And this isn't a normal Packers team that Chicago is preparing to face. Remember; these Packers went down 21-7 to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals a week ago and needed overtime to put them away for good.

Green Bay's offensive line is decimated, and both starting tackles, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, were listed as doubtful on the team's injury report one day ahead of the Thursday night tilt, per Green Bay Press-Gazette reporter Ryan Wood:

That news has to have Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio licking his chops. Perhaps Bears pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, who is still looking for his first sack of the year, will see his wish come true on Thursday.

Let's be clear; getting after Aaron Rodgers early and often is the key to the Bears having any hope of winning this game. But Cincinnati showed that it's not that hard to do behind this slipshod offensive line.

If Chicago can record some sacks and bring the pressure, and especially if it can force turnovers (Rodgers has three interceptions in three games), Green Bay will be in trouble, even at Lambeau.

Rams at Cowboys

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Rams are leading the NFC West at 2-1 and are coming off the heels of the highest-scoring Thursday Night Football game in NFL history when they dropped 41 points on the San Francisco 49ers.

L.A.'s sole loss came at the hands of Washington in Week 2, and after seeing what Washington was then able to accomplish against Oakland in Week 3, it's no slight to the Rams that they got beaten by that team.

Young Rams quarterback Jared Goff is looking markedly improved in his second NFL season, throwing the ball down the field with ease and taking advantage of the weapons around him, from free-agent signing Sammy Watkins to Robert Woods and Tavon Austin.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are faring worse than expected three games into the year, in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-1.

Dak Prescott shockingly threw two interceptions in Week 2 and, though he has made some great plays while improvising, has struggled to execute from scrimmage as well as he did last season.

No doubt Prescott's struggles are inextricably linked to running back Ezekiel Elliott's, who has also been underwhelming this season.

Dallas' offense needs a healthy running game first and foremost to allow Prescott to get into a rhythm.

Raiders at Broncos

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

As the Packers and Bears face off in the NFC North, the AFC West has its own division rivalry on the slate with a showdown between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Right now, this division belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are undefeated at 3-0. But the Broncos and Raiders, with 2-1 records and in second and third place, respectively, could easily claim the title this season or, at the least, earn an AFC Wild Card berth.

This matchup is especially juicy given the results of Week 3, wherein the Raiders and Broncos, both of whom had gotten off to hot 2-0 starts, were surprisingly defeated.

The Raiders lost an embarrassing meeting with Washington 27-10, as quarterback Derek Carr looked average, at best, and Amari Cooper dropped yet another pass. The young wideout has officially entered crisis mode as he leads the league in drops in the first three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Broncos couldn't pull out a win against the Buffalo Bills, who defeated Denver by 10 points 26-16 in Week 3.

Trevor Siemian has had his struggles this season, throwing at least one pick in every game (two against Buffalo), and we're learning that this Denver offense doesn't do well when it falls behind and is forced to abandon the run game and put its stock in Siemian's arm.

Denver attempted 40 passes to only 23 rushes in Week 3, even though the run game behind C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles has been so strong.

If Oakland can force Denver to repeat that in Week 4, the Raiders should be able to win and get back on track toward their goal of representing the AFC in the conference championship.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Sept. 27.