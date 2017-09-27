Johnny Manziel Barred from Signing CFL Contract for 2017 Season

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The CFL announced Wednesday that it has barred quarterback Johnny Manziel from signing a contract to play in the league during the 2017 season.

John Kryk of the Toronto Sun tweeted a statement from the CFL on the matter:

While Johnny Football won't be permitted to play north of the border in 2017, the CFL left the door open for him to join the league in 2018 provided he "meets certain conditions."

Manziel is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' negotiation list, and the CFL announced earlier this month it had extended the team's 10-day window to sign him so the league could independently evaluate him, per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

By pushing the window back again to Nov. 30, Hamilton will have a chance to negotiate a contract with Manziel for 2018 following the conclusion of the 2017 campaign.

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft after his standout collegiate career at Texas A&M that included a Heisman Trophy. He struggled in two years with the Browns, going 2-6 as a starter while throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushing for 259 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns waived Manziel following the 2015 season due to his on-field struggles and off-field issues, including alcohol and drug abuse.

The 24-year-old hasn't played a professional football game since the 2015 campaign. His absence from competitive football will stretch beyond the two-year mark unless he attempts to catch on somewhere other than the CFL.