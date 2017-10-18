MLB Position Power Rankings: B/R's Final Top 80 Starting Pitchers of 2017

3 of 45

70. Cole Hamels, Texas Rangers

24 G, 148 IP, 6.4 K/9, 3.2 BB/9, 1.1 HR/9, 80 OPS+, 4.20 ERA, 112 ERA+, 2.8 WAR

That's a good lookin' WAR, but it masks how Cole Hamels had to dodge a low strikeout rate and high hard-hit rate in 2017. His stuff is no longer what it once was. His trusty changeup isn't totally diminished, however, as it continued to help him get through life with whiffs and ground balls.

69. German Marquez, Colorado Rockies

29 G, 162 IP, 8.2 K/9, 2.7 BB/9, 1.4 HR/9, 101 OPS+, 4.39 ERA, 114 ERA+, 3.1 WAR

German Marquez spent more time in the strike zone than any qualified pitcher in 2017. He only used a fastball and a curveball to do it, but that's plenty when said fastball is a mid-90s thunderbolt and said curveball is a hammer. Now all he needs to do is learn how to suppress hard contact.

68. Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres

32 G, 197.1 IP, 6.9 K/9, 2.7 BB/9, 1.1 HR/9, 130 OPS+, 4.79 ERA, 86 ERA+, 0.4 WAR

Clayton Richard's first full season since 2012 was a chance for him to showcase his revamped arm slot. It's lower than it used to be, and a big benefit is even more sink on a sinker that already had plenty. He posted an elite 59.2 GB% and was a reliable, if somewhat volatile, workhorse.

67. Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

32 G, 185 IP, 5.6 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.1 HR/9, 110 OPS+, 4.82 ERA, 97 ERA+, 2.0 WAR

Martin Perez is a five-pitch pitcher whose arsenal features plenty of movement but no real out pitch, so he pulls off the tough task of doing neither strikeouts nor walks well. But even though it's past its peak, he maintained a high enough GB% in 2017 to largely bypass the homer barrage and eat innings.

66. Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

30 G, 178.1 IP, 9.8 K/9, 2.1 BB/9, 1.8 HR/9, 99 OPS+, 4.74 ERA, 96 ERA+, 1.1 WAR

Homers went from a small nuisance to a full-blown crisis for Masahiro Tanaka in 2017. But by maintaining his strong control despite throwing more sliders and splitters than fastballs, he drew more swings outside the zone than anyone. That kept his K/9 and BB/9 rates strong while also keeping hard contact at bay.

65. Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves

32 G, 188.1 IP, 7.2 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 1.5 HR/9, 107 OPS+, 4.49 ERA, 95 ERA+, 1.6 WAR

Julio Teheran lost it in 2015, found it in 2016 and lost it again in 2017. That had something to do with his being a fly-ball pitcher at a bad time and place for fly-ball pitchers. But he at least kept the innings coming, and the quality of contact against him was actually worse than it had been in 2016.

64. Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

32 G, 180.2 IP, 9.0 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 1.3 HR/9, 98 OPS+, 4.33 ERA, 100 ERA+, 0.8 WAR

One way to tell that Jon Lester was missing David Ross in 2017 is his rate of called strikes on the edges, which declined from 53.9 percent to 47.7 percent. It also didn't help that he lost velocity. But in collecting strikeouts and soft contact, he wasn't as meager as his results would suggest.

63. Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

17 G, 111 IP, 8.2 K/9, 1.6 BB/9, 1.4 HR/9, 89 OPS+, 3.32 ERA, 127 ERA+, 3.0 WAR

Madison Bumgarner's ill-gotten shoulder injury nixed half his season and ultimately hurt his velocity. Unsurprisingly, a K/9 rate that had been riding high cratered. But by keeping his superb command and introducing more movement via his cutter, the half of the year in which he did pitch was quite good.

62. Tanner Roark, Washington Nationals

32 G, 181.1 IP, 8.2 K/9, 3.2 BB/9, 1.1 HR/9, 92 OPS+, 4.67 ERA, 94 ERA+, 1.2 WAR

Tanner Roark has been on a weird roller coaster over the last four seasons, but he didn't take as much of a nosedive in 2017 as his numbers suggest. Although he grooved a few too many fastballs, he spent a lot of time on the edges and continued to avoid hard contact.

61. Kevin Gausman, Baltimore Orioles

34 G, 186.2 IP, 8.6 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 1.4 HR/9, 116 OPS+, 4.68 ERA, 93 ERA+, 1.9 WAR

After getting off to a terrible start, Kevin Gausman recovered with a 3.39 ERA over his final 19 outings. Shifting his position on the rubber and featuring his excellent splitter more often were the driving forces, boosting his strikeout rate and inviting more soft contact. Not a bad way to save face.