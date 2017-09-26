Peyton Manning Reportedly Could Run for Tennessee Senate in 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning could be the next athlete who makes a post-retirement transition into politics.

Per Joe Perticone of Business Insider, Scott DesJarlais, United States representative from Tennessee's fourth district, said Tuesday that Manning is a "possible" candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Rumors of Manning as a political candidate sprung up earlier this year after his name was thrown around as a possible candidate for the United States Senate.

Manning shot the idea down in March during an appearance at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Manning told reporters. “Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut. … I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

In June, Manning played golf with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club.

Corker announced on Tuesday he would not be seeking re-election next year. He has been the junior Senator from the state of Tennessee since 2007.

Manning played college football at the University of Tennessee from 1994-97. He won five NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowls in 17 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.