2017 MLB Award Race Odds Updates with Just 1 Week to Go

The Field

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Miami Marlins 1-1

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds: 6-1

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies: 15-1

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals: 20-1

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: 20-1

Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs: 99-1

Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers: 300-1

Tommy Pham, OF, St. Louis Cardinals: 300-1

The AL makes life easier for voters by containing its candidates to playoff teams. The NL is not extending any such courtesy.

Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Votto have established the Senior Circuit's top MVP portfolios. At least the Miami Marlins momentarily had wild-card aspirations, but the Cincinnati Reds are spending their third straight season at the bottom of the NL Central.

Should it matter? Not if they're the best players. Marlins manager Don Mattingly defended his star to MLB.com's Joel Frisaro.

"In baseball, one guy can't really change the whole scenario," Mattingly said. "If you're one guy on a bad team, and you're having a huge year, you're not really going to change the wins and losses."

Will it matter? Stanton's 57 homers can disrupt concerns of Miami's record, but Votto's MLB-best .452 on-base percentage does not garner mainstream headlines.

Cincinnati's first baseman nevertheless tops Stanton for the NL lead in wOBA and wRC+. It may not offset another first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, who has more home runs, RBI and runs than Votto for the playoff-bound Diamondbacks.

Bryce Harper might have been the easy choice had he not missed the last six weeks, but Nationals teammate Anthony Rendon's 6.7 fWAR tops the league. On Baseball Reference, however, he falls to seventh among position players at 5.9, with Stanton slightly edging out Scherzer and Votto. Even in an enlightened age for sabermetrics, it's difficult to see a player hitting .299 with 24 homers, 96 RBI and 76 runs—even if this is a product of him batting lower than he should in a loaded Nationals lineup—beating a dude vying for 60 long balls.

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon may prove the classic case of teammates taking votes from each other. The Coors Field factor will especially be too much to overcome if the Colorado Rockies squander their wild-card spot.

Without a runaway winner, ballots will feature an eclectic mix of players. Tommy Pham is hitting .310/.410/.526 with 22 home runs and 23 steals for a St. Louis Cardinals squad still in the playoff hunt. Justin Turner would have a better case with a full plate of games (only 125 due to various injuries), and Kris Bryant quietly has a higher wOBA (.398) than he accrued in last year's MVP campaign.

Amid so much confusion, Stanton's Herculean second half decides a crowded battle.

All advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs and Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.