Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are known for being a great home team, but away from home is becoming a different story considering they're just 4-7-1 straight up and 3-9 against the spread over their last 13 road games. Seattle faces a difficult road task this week, tangling with the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.1-20.2 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

After taking a tough loss to Green Bay in Week 1, Seattle recovered to beat San Francisco last week 12-9.

The Seahawks took an early 6-0 lead on the 49ers, fell down 9-6 early in the fourth quarter but immediately embarked upon a 10-play, 82-yard drive that resulted in a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to retake the lead. The Seattle defense then came up with a three-and-out, and the offense ran the final five minutes off the clock to preserve victory.

On the day, the Seahawks outgained the Niners 312-248 and won time of possession by a lopsided 37/23 split. Wilson wasn't great, but he made several key plays during the game-winning drive. And rookie running back Chris Carson ran 20 times for 93 yards, including 41 on five carries on that last drive that iced the game.

Seattle lost its opener to the Packers 17-9, but the Seahawks led that game at halftime as the defense shut out Aaron Rodgers and company through the first 30 minutes. Seattle also had an early pick-six negated by an iffy blocking penalty.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

After dropping their opener in lackluster fashion to Oakland, the Titans bounced back to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville last week 37-16. Tennessee spotted the Jags an early field goal then scored the next 30 points of the game on their way toward the easy cover of a one-point spread.

The Titans outgained Jacksonville 390-310, outrushed the Jaguars 179-99 and won the turnover battle 3-1. QB Marcus Mariota threw for 215 yards and a touchdown, and RB Derrick Henry, getting work with DeMarco Murray hobbled, rumbled 14 times for 92 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense at one point forced Jacksonville turnovers on three straight possessions, helping turn the tide.

The Titans, as mentioned above, lost their opener to the Raiders 26-16, but that was a one-score game until a long kickoff return helped Oakland ice it with a field goal with a minute to go.

Smart pick

Seattle has scored one touchdown through two games and doesn't look like it's going to break loose anytime soon. Tennessee, on the other hand, may be able to run the ball against a Seattle defense that just coughed up 159 yards on the ground to San Francisco. Smart money here takes the Titans.

NFL betting trends

The Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Titans.

The total has gone under in six of the Seahawks' last seven games against the Titans.

The Titans are 8-23 SU and 7-22-2 ATS in their last 31 games at home.

