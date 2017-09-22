NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Power rankings weren't going to turn upside down either way following Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers to kick off Week 3.

The two sides played in an offensive thriller—quite the change of pace compared to the season's first two weeks—with the Rams coming away the victors 41-39 behind a trio of passing scores from Jared Goff.

Two rebuilds at different stages aside, power rankings remain in catch-up mode as would-be contenders have already dropped games and others have emerged as threats to take their place.

Below, let's take a look at projected power rankings after Thursday's showdown before the weekend kicks into high gear.

2017 NFL Power Rankings

Rank Team 1 Kansas City Chiefs 2 Oakland Raiders 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 4 New England Patriots 5 Atlanta Falcons 6 Denver Broncos 7 Seattle Seahawks 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 Tennessee Titans 10 Dallas Cowboys 11 Carolina Panthers 12 Green Bay Packers 13 Detroit Lions 14 Washington Redskins 15 Philadelphia Eagles 16 Los Angeles Chargers 17 Minnesota Vikings 18 Los Angeles Rams 19 Baltimore Ravens 20 Miami Dolphins 21 New Orleans Saints 22 Buffalo Bills 23 New York Giants 24 Arizona Cardinals 25 Houston Texans 26 Chicago Bears 27 Jacksonville Jaguars 28 Cincinnati Bengals 29 Cleveland Browns 30 San Francisco 49ers 31 Indianapolis Colts 32 New York Jets Author's opinion

Dallas Cowboys

What's with the Dallas Cowboys?

A question worth asking after two weeks. The team beat up on the New York Giants in a dull 19-3 opener before being on the receiving end of similar treatment at the hands of the Denver Broncos in a 42-17 loss away from home.

Road game or not, getting blown away while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for eight yards on nine carries and Trevor Siemian threw for four touchdowns has created a tidal wave of concern surrounding the team.

Not that any of the concern stems from within the organization publicly, especially when it comes to Elliott.

"Zeke's a professional. Zeke knows how to play football at this level. He's demonstrated that over the course of his career," head coach Jason Garrett said, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "He's not perfect. Nobody is perfect. When things happen, we address them. We coach them and then we move forward."

The loss probably wouldn't be so concerning if the Broncos hadn't escaped the struggling Los Angeles Chargers with a 24-21 win at home to start the season. Denver is good—but a team as talented as the Cowboys shouldn't suffer such a massive blowout.

Now the Cowboys get to turn around and prove to the globe the loss was an anomaly by hitting the road again to take on the Arizona Cardinals, this time on Monday Night Football.

Tennessee Titans

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are another team most expected to take a big jump this year thanks to quarterback Marcus Mariota and a nine-win season last year.

Then Week 1 happened. The Oakland Raiders visited the Titans at home and cruised, with two touchdowns via Derek Carr in a 26-16 win, while holding Marcus Mariota without a passing score despite 41 pass attempts.

Of course, the Titans easily bounced back in Week 2 by taking out their frustrations away from home against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-16. But the final score doesn't do the necessary context justice—even against the Jaguars, Mariota only went 15-of-27 for 215 yards with a touchdown and interception while the team around him propped him up with three rushing scores.

Maybe "propped up" isn't the right phrase, but one search on Google or social media produces people wondering when Mariota will break out.

Mariota's Week 3 opponent, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, isn't one of these people.

"He is just going to continue to get better," Carroll said, according to Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. "I've tried to show you how Russell (Wilson) continues to improve and see and do more things and all that that happens with the young quarterbacks. He is going to be really good."

The good news for the Titans? Carroll knows what he's talking about and they still happen to play in the AFC South. Mariota and the team might be off to a slow start, but a steady improvement could easily produce a postseason berth, which from there could lead to anything at all.

Seattle Seahawks

Let's go ahead and chat about those Seahawks.

While a team with a better contending track record than the Titans as of late, the Seahawks sit in much of the same boat after an up-and-down start to the season.

In Week 1, a trip to Lambeau Field for a game against the Green Bay Packers had the team looking good even in a 17-9 loss. Losing hurts no matter the context, but holding the Packers to 17 points at home and Aaron Rodgers to a single touchdown and interception hinted at the team's contending status once more.

Then Week 2 happened

The Seahawks welcomed those struggling 49ers to town and hardly emerged with a 12-9 win. Wilson threw a touchdown, but the team ran for all of 3.5 yards per carry, and he wound up running for his life most of the night.

The below is a good example:

It was one of the only times he managed to escape terrible conditions and make a play. Years of odd building in the offensive trenches have defenders swarming the pocket after the snap too often.

The Seahawks don't have an easy fix available to them, either. While the defense continues to uphold its end of the bargain, Wilson and the offense will continue to go underneath one of the biggest microscopes available as they hit the road to take on the Titans in Week 3.

