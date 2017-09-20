Raul Mondesi Reportedly Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison on Corruption Charges

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Former National League Rookie of the Year Raul Mondesi has reportedly been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Per Dominican reporter Hector Gomez, Mondesi was convicted on charges of corruption and forced to pay a fine of 60 million pesos.

Since Mondesi's Major League Baseball career ended in 2005, he has been serving as a politician in his native Dominican Republic, including being elected mayor of San Cristobal for a six-year term in 2010.

Per Dominican Today, an audit of the city council finances in San Cristobal discovered an irregularity of more than 70 million pesos.

"The audit found alleged the inconsistencies in the purchase of consumables, toys, tires and other items in violation of Law 340-06, in addition to withholding taxes from the Internal Taxes Agency and the undocumented rental of vehicles," according to the report.

Mondesi played 13 MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and Anaheim Angels. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award with the Dodgers in 1994 and was named to the NL All-Star team in 1995.