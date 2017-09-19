MLB Sets Record for Most Home Runs in a Single Season with 5,694

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon made history when he went yard in the top of the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Gordon hit the 5,694th home run of the 2017 season, which is the highest number of homers across a single season in MLB history, per David Adler of MLB.com.

