    MLB Sets Record for Most Home Runs in a Single Season with 5,694

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - JULY 24: Alex Gordon #4 of the Kansas City Royals during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images

    Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon made history when he went yard in the top of the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

    Gordon hit the 5,694th home run of the 2017 season, which is the highest number of homers across a single season in MLB history, per David Adler of MLB.com.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

