Santana Moss Discusses CTE Fears, Concussions and Memory Loss

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former New York Jets and Washington wide receiver Santana Moss appeared on Tuesday's episode of Practice Squad, which is hosted by Domonique Foxworth of The Undefeated, and discussed concussions and their aftermath.

He said he has experienced memory loss since playing football and explained, "Before they diagnosed them as concussions, I've had concussions. Played with them."

He also described a particular hit from Seattle Seahawks defensive back Kam Chancellor when he couldn't hear or see anything in the immediate aftermath, although he finished the rest of the contest.

Moss granted it is "scary" as more information comes out about concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Foxworth wrote, "Moss alludes to the life-or-death stakes, saying he's not ready to meet the same fate of some of his peers: 'I'm not ready to go.'"

Moss last played during the 2014 season when he tallied 10 catches for 116 yards in 10 games for Washington.

He played the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets after they selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2001 draft and then finished his career with 10 seasons in Washington. He was a 2005 Pro Bowler (1,483 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches) and broke the 1,000-yard mark four different times.

Moss' comments and fears come after Joe Ward, Josh Williams and Sam Manchester of the New York Times reported in July that Boston University researchers found CTE in the brains of 110 of 111 deceased former NFL players.

What's more, Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Tuesday a study from Boston University researchers found children who played tackle football before they turned 12 years old developed "more behavioral and cognitive problems later in life."