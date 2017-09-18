NFL Week 3 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A bizarre Week 1 was characterized by excellent defense (and poor offense) as three teams scored between zero and three points.

Week 2 saw a slight return to normalcy, as a few teams turned in lights-out offensive performances, led by the Oakland Raiders' 45-point outburst against the New York Jets.

Ugly offensive football still reared its head (notably in Seattle, Carolina and Cincinnati), and we'll wait to see if that trend continues throughout the season.

Here's an early look ahead at Week 3, with odds (from OddsShark) and predictions for each game.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Thursday, September 21 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley looked like he had returned to his rookie-year form on Sunday as he hurdled over defenders en route to 136 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins. Despite the loss, the Rams look like a much better team this year under first-year head coach Sean McVay.

The San Francisco 49ers look better as well under first-year head coach Kyle Shanahan, and they nearly upset the Seattle Seahawks on the road, losing 12-9.

In this one, give the Rams the edge because of Gurley's game-breaking ability.

Score: Rams 19, 49ers 13

Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 9:30 a.m. ET

The loss of All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda for the season to a fractured ankle will be a devastating long-term blow for the Baltimore Ravens' playoff chances.

The offense will undoubtedly miss his presence, and it will have to slug out some low-scoring wins.

One of them will occur this week in the first international game of the year. Jacksonville has numerous offensive issues, especially after losing No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson to a torn ACL in the opener, and it will be difficult for the Jags to contend against one of the NFL's best defenses.

If Jacksonville can't control the game on the ground through rookie running back Leonard Fournette, then it will be a long day on offense.

Score: Ravens 20, Jaguars 10

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has registered two straight games of 300-plus passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. He also showed off his running ability by rushing for 55 yards on just four carries in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Wentz has also developed an excellent rapport with tight end Zach Ertz, who has 13 receptions and 190 receiving yards to start the 2017 campaign.

The Wentz-Ertz connection will lead to a close, key home win for the Eagles against division rivals New York Giants.

Score: Eagles 17, Giants 14

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons are showing no signs of a Super Bowl hangover after winning its first two games. Simply put, the offense looks unstoppable right now, as it features superstars at quarterback and wide receiver (Matt Ryan and Julio Jones), a star running back (Devonta Freeman) and excellent depth at the skill positions (running back Tevin Coleman and wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel).

This is all in addition to an offensive line that's keeping Ryan upright.

Atlanta's offense looks nearly matchup-proof, and the Detroit Lions are no exception. Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and wideout Golden Tate will keep Detroit hanging on, but the Falcons will pull away late behind big games from Ryan and Jones.

Score: Falcons 34, Lions 23

Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Buffalo Bills

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Although Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian dominated the Dallas Cowboys with a four-touchdown performance in a 42-17 win on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills pass defense is a stiff test, especially in Western New York.

The Bills sacked Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton six times in a 9-3 loss on Sunday, and they forced two interceptions against Josh McCown and the New York Jets in a 21-12 victory the week before.

Although they traded No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby before the season, it's clear the influence of former Panthers defensive coordinator (and current head coach) Sean McDermott has rubbed off on the team.

The upset of the day will take place in Denver as Buffalo's pressure on Siemian leads to a low-scoring win.

Score: Bills 21, Broncos 10

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Chicago Bears

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Yes, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's performance on the road vs. at home last year (and previous years) is concerning, as noted by Pro Football Reference, but the Chicago Bears looked lifeless in a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that wasn't even as close as the score indicates.

Chicago is likely headed for a last-place season while Pittsburgh will almost certainly contend for a top seed in the AFC playoffs. Expect the talent of Pittsburgh's offensive stars (wideout Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell) to be too much in this one.

Score: Steelers 27, Bears 10

Miami Dolphins (-6) at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

The Oakland Raiders averaged 6.7 yards per carry (180 yards total) and scored three touchdowns against the New York Jets in a 45-20 blowout on Sunday.

The week prior, the Jets allowed 4.5 yards per carry (190 yards total) and a touchdown in a 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the preseason losses of linebacker David Harris and lineman Sheldon Richardson have significantly hurt the run defense to the point where it may now be one of the worst units in the league.

The run-first Miami Dolphins, led by running back Jay Ajayi, should do quite well if the past two weeks are any indication. Ajayi may end up being the most productive Week 3 runner.

Score: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Cleveland Browns (-1) at Indianapolis Colts

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns believe second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman suffered a broken hand. It's terrible news for a young player who has a world of talent and had a season cut short by six games with a broken hand last year as well.

The problem is that free-agent acquisition Kenny Britt has managed just two catches for 15 yards in his first two games in a Cleveland Brown uniform. Unless he completely reverses course in the next few days, the Browns offense will likely continue to struggle, especially without Coleman.

The Colts offense has its own problems without quarterback Andrew Luck, but they have the advantage of playing at home. Running back Frank Gore will grind out some yards, and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will improve in his second start in a new offense.

Score: Colts 20, Browns 10

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-6)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers have allowed just six points combined in their first two games of the 2017 season. The defense is simply dominant and looks like it has no weaknesses as long as it stays relatively healthy all year.

The offense has struggled so far, and losing tight end Greg Olsen to a broken foot certainly will not help, but the Saints defense might be the worst in football, as it as allowed 65 points in two games.

Carolina should win with relative ease on Sunday as it finds success on the ground and in the air.

Score: Panthers 27, Saints 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (N/A)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET

There is no line from this game due to the status of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford's left knee, which kept him out of action on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Bradford can't go, then the edge goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which fired on all cylinders in a 29-7 win over the Chicago Bears. In particular, the rapport between quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans was noticeable, as they connected seven times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

That being said, the Vikings defense is still formidable. At home against the Bucs, the defense will keep Minnesota in the game, but a late Evans touchdown will be the difference in a slog to double digits.

Score (if no Bradford): Buccaneers 10, Vikings 6

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of talent at the skill positions, but if the offensive line can't protect quarterback Russell Wilson, then it will be all for naught.

Wilson has been sacked six times in the first two games, and one can't help but wonder what that number would be if he wasn't one of the most elusive quarterbacks in football.

Seattle has scored only 21 points in its first two games, and a road tilt with the playoff-contending Tennessee Titans won't be easy. The Titans will get to Wilson a handful of times, and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota will do just enough for a victory.

Score: Titans 21, Seahawks 9

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET

This stat from Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis is bewildering:

Last week, a blocked field goal prevented overtime in a 24-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. This week, a missed field goal prevented a victory in a 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers have plenty of talent, but their inability to close out tight games is fairly concerning. This matchup against Kansas City at home could go either way, but the Chiefs have a habit of making big plays when they are needed the most (see any one of wide receiver Tyreek Hill's touchdowns from last year as further proof).

The edge goes to the Chiefs in yet another close Charger loss.

Score: Chiefs 24, Chargers 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-8.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET

It's not a good sign if a team's offensive coordinator is fired after Week 2, but that's what the Cincinnati Bengals did when Ken Zampese was let go after Cincy scored just nine points over the course of two games.

In Zampese's defense, the Bengals played Houston and Baltimore, two of the better defenses in football, but it's hard to ignore the fact that the team hasn't managed to hit double digits for the season.

It's even harder to think that Cincinnati can compete against Green Bay in Lambeau Field, especially after the Packers lost a tough 34-23 game to Atlanta on Sunday Night Football. They'll be motivated for a bounce-back performance and should take care of business relatively easily.

Score: Packers 34, Bengals 10

Oakland Raiders (-3.5) at Washington Redskins

Date and Time: Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET

With all the talk about how offenses are struggling from around the league, a few elite units exist in the NFL, perhaps none better than the one playing in Oakland.

The Raiders have it all: an elite offensive line, a fantastic passer, a stout runner and excellent pass-catchers. If everyone stays healthy, the Raiders could score 500-plus points.

Washington has some good players on defense, namely cornerback Josh Norman, but as a team, it's hard seeing the 'Skins hanging with the Silver and Black.

Score: Raiders 30, Redskins 17

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Monday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos outrushed the Dallas Cowboys 178-40 in a 42-17 win on Sunday. That's highly unlikely to happen again for a Dallas offense that prides itself on controlling time of possession through an effective run game led by Ezekiel Elliott and a stout offensive line.

They should get back on track Sunday, in part because it's hard seeing the Arizona Cardinals generating much offense without running back David Johnson.

If Dallas keeps getting the ball back frequently following failed Cardinal drives, then it will give the Cowboys ample opportunity to control the game tempo through Elliott. Expect that to happen next Monday night.

Score: Cowboys 26, Cardinals 17