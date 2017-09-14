NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 2 Coverage Map Listings For Every Game

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The first week of NFL action gave us plenty of storylines to discuss, from Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs shocking the New England Patriots 42-27 and the Los Angeles Chargers missing a field goal as time expired to fall to the Denver Broncos 24-21.

However, heading into that opening week of matchups, few jumped out as classic heavyweight or divisional clashes, save perhaps for the aforementioned Patriots-Chiefs game and Green Bay Packers versus Seattle Seahawks, which proved to be a low-scoring affair.

That hopefully won't be the cast in Week 2, which promises some exciting action and possible playoff previews, at least on paper. Perhaps the most exciting is slated for Sunday Night Football, as the Packers and Atlanta Falcons stage a rematch from the NFC Championship Game last season.

Here's the coverage map for all the Week 2 games, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 2, as well as some picks and previews for the must-watch games on tap.

Week 2 NFL TV Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14

Houston at Cincinnati (-3): 8:25 p.m., NFLN; Pick: Texans

Sunday, Sept. 17

Arizona (-7.5) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Cardinals

Buffalo at Carolina (-4.5): 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Panthers

Chicago at Tampa Bay (-5.5): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Buccaneers

Cleveland at Baltimore (-9.5): 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Ravens

Minnesota at Pittsburgh (-4.5): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Steelers

New England (-4) at New Orleans: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Patriots

Philadelphia at Kansas City (-4): 1 p.m., Fox; Pick: Chiefs

Tennessee (-1.5) at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., CBS; Pick: Titans

Miami at L.A. Chargers (-2.5): 4:05 p.m., CBS; Pick: Chargers

N.Y. Jets at Oakland (-10): 4:05 p.m., CBS; Pick: Raiders

Dallas (-1.5) at Denver: 4:25 p.m., Fox; Pick: Cowboys

San Francisco at Seattle (-13): 4:25 p.m., Fox; Pick: Seahawks

Washington (-1.5) at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m., Fox; Pick: Rams

Green Bay at Atlanta (-1): 8:30 p.m., NBC; Pick: Falcons

Monday, Sept. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants (-5): 8:30 p.m., ESPN; Pick: Giants

Must-Watch Matchups

Vikings at Steelers

If Sam Bradford and the Vikings keep this up, they could have a serious case for the NFC North title this season.

Yes, it was only one week, and a lot can change even by midseason. However, the Vikings, even without Teddy Bridgewater, looked like a pretty complete team on Monday night as they dismantled the New Orleans Saints 29-19.

Bradford had a career-best performance, completing an unbelievable 84.4 percent of his passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Stefon Diggs, while wideout Adam Thielen took 157 receiving yards for himself.

Then there was rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who established himself as the Vikings' clear No. 1 with 22 carries for 127 yards, averaging nearly six yards per carry.

Can the Steelers defense contain all that?

At times in Week 1, the Steelers struggled to contain the Cleveland Browns offense, so there are serious questions. But certainly rookie T.J. Watt elevates the entire defense; the linebacker was all over the place, racking up two sacks, seven tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed and one interception.

Whoa.

As for Pittsburgh's offense, Antonio Brown was a star, as always, but the Steelers' supporting cast didn't impress much. If the Vikings are going to continue to be a high-flying offense, Ben Roethlisberger will need more lethal weapons in his arsenal.

Patriots at Saints

Both of these teams are looking for their first win of the season, which isn't something many would have suspected given their Week 1 opponents.

But here we are, anyway.

The obvious narrative leading up to this matchup would be that the flukey Patriots return to form and get their season back on track, while the Saints confirm that the cracks that began to show in Week 1 are real and problematic.

Take each team's backfield, for example. The Patriots enjoyed an unexpected boost from free-agent signing Mike Gillislee, who didn't have a lot of yards (45) but did have a lot of touchdowns (three) against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Saints learned that perhaps Adrian Peterson's days of producing at the level he did in Minnesota in 2015, when he had nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns, are over. In Week 1, Peterson only gained 18 yards on six attempts, averaging just three yards per carry.

Peterson's career average is 4.9.

Both teams likely wish they had more weapons at wide receiver. New England was obviously missing Julian Edelman in Week 1, while tight end Coby Fleener was New Orleans' top receiver, with running back Mark Ingram being No. 2.

Packers at Falcons

This game could quite possibly be not only a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game, but also a preview of this year's NFC title bout.

The Packers and the Falcons both got their seasons off to a 1-0 start in Week 1, defeating NFC opponents the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, neither team did so in decisive fashion. The Packers only put up 17 points against the Seahawks, but their defense, which got off to a hotter-than-expected start this season, limited Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense to just three field goals.

Meanwhile, the Falcons looked to be in trouble for a minute against the Bears, allowing Chicago to pull within three in the fourth quarter before kicking a field goal to put the final score at 23-17 late in the game.

With Aaron Rodgers' arm on one side and Matt Ryan's on the other, let alone the proliferation of weapons such as Jordy Nelson and Julio Jones, this game has the potential to be a shootout.

On the other hand, Green Bay showed against Seattle that it can pick its way down the field with quick underneath throws, as well, while the Falcons could use their two-headed rushing attack with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman to exhaust the Packers front seven.

On paper, this certainly looks like the must-watch matchup of the week. Hopefully the action lives up to the billing.