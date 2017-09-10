How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on Opening Sunday

How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on Opening SundaySeptember 10, 2017
With added attention being paid to the national anthem before each NFL game, Sunday's season-opening schedule featured a different tone than the one that was present throughout 2016.
Kaylee Remington of Cleveland.com reported Sept. 3 the Cleveland police union wasn't going to hold the flag prior to the Cleveland Browns' opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after several players on the team took a knee as the national anthem played prior to a preseason game in August.
"It's just ignorant for someone to do that," Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis told Remington. "It just defies logic to me. The fact that management was aware of what they planned on doing, that's as offensive as it can get."
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Friday the Browns were going to use a pre-produced video during pregame ceremonies "in which players express concerns about racial equality in America."
This was the video that aired on the big screen in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium:
A special message on unity and equality from members of the Cleveland Browns. https://t.co/CvyTdgTaIS2017-9-10 16:57:17
In addition to the pregame video package that aired, Browns players were joined on the field by team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and various city officials, including police officers, firefighters and members of the United States armed forces.
#UnitedByStripes 🇺🇸 https://t.co/xqgsOcZlHT2017-9-10 16:57:31
Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, many Cleveland players "locked arms with each other and with first responders" and were standing during the national anthem.
Police, military & first responders stand with #Browns during national anthem https://t.co/V6AnZl23S12017-9-10 16:59:29
Moving to Houston, which is still reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey two weeks ago, the Texans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Florida is in the midst of its own disastrous storm with Hurricane Irma hitting the state Sunday. The Texans and Jaguars chose to take a traditional stand for the national anthem, with a massive American flag covering the field at NRG Stadium:
Looks like no national anthem protests by either the Texans or Jaguars today. Saw no kneeling, sitting or fists raised. https://t.co/CaeXhmiMSw2017-9-10 17:00:09
For the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, opera singer Jim Cornelison performed a stirring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Soldier Field:
Hey it's @Anthem_Singer with the Star Spangled Banner. #Hawks #Bears https://t.co/z69E7qcEZg2017-9-10 17:02:35
Bears had best start to a game. @Anthem_Singer performing #NationalAnthem and the B2 bomber flyover to finish!2017-9-10 17:04:49
New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker's wife, Jessie James Decker, performed the national anthem prior to the Titans game against the Oakland Raiders:
.@EricDecker87's wife @JessieJDecker sings the National Anthem. #Titans https://t.co/KiM7SNS5m72017-9-10 17:03:19
During Decker's rendition of the anthem, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated on the team's bench, as he did throughout the preseason:
Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem before today's game vs. the Titans. [Credit: AP Photo/Mark Zaleski] https://t.co/bjZBE39o7W2017-9-10 17:29:05
Several fans at games across the country provided their perspective on what occurred on the sidelines during the national anthem:
At Bengals-Ravens game... All players stood for national anthem 🇺🇸 https://t.co/2hs2L3EiPd2017-9-10 17:13:06
Wow! The Marine Captain #SkyeMartin, singing the National Anthem for the Lions should be their Karen Newman!! She rocks!!!2017-9-10 17:02:51
No fists raised on either sideline during anthem #Bills #Jets2017-9-10 16:59:26
No Redskins kneeling for the National Anthem https://t.co/QP5KBSU8wb2017-9-10 17:00:37
Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a movement when he took a knee during the national anthem prior to each of the team's games as a form of protest against racial and social injustices across the United States.
One year after Kaepernick began his protest, his voice remains present while teams and players took their own approach to what he started.