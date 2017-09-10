How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on Opening Sunday

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With added attention being paid to the national anthem before each NFL game, Sunday's season-opening schedule featured a different tone than the one that was present throughout 2016.

Kaylee Remington of Cleveland.com reported Sept. 3 the Cleveland police union wasn't going to hold the flag prior to the Cleveland Browns' opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after several players on the team took a knee as the national anthem played prior to a preseason game in August.

"It's just ignorant for someone to do that," Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis told Remington. "It just defies logic to me. The fact that management was aware of what they planned on doing, that's as offensive as it can get."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Friday the Browns were going to use a pre-produced video during pregame ceremonies "in which players express concerns about racial equality in America."

This was the video that aired on the big screen in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium:

In addition to the pregame video package that aired, Browns players were joined on the field by team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and various city officials, including police officers, firefighters and members of the United States armed forces.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, many Cleveland players "locked arms with each other and with first responders" and were standing during the national anthem.

Moving to Houston, which is still reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey two weeks ago, the Texans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Florida is in the midst of its own disastrous storm with Hurricane Irma hitting the state Sunday. The Texans and Jaguars chose to take a traditional stand for the national anthem, with a massive American flag covering the field at NRG Stadium:

For the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, opera singer Jim Cornelison performed a stirring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Soldier Field:

New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker's wife, Jessie James Decker, performed the national anthem prior to the Titans game against the Oakland Raiders:

During Decker's rendition of the anthem, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated on the team's bench, as he did throughout the preseason:

Several fans at games across the country provided their perspective on what occurred on the sidelines during the national anthem:

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a movement when he took a knee during the national anthem prior to each of the team's games as a form of protest against racial and social injustices across the United States.

One year after Kaepernick began his protest, his voice remains present while teams and players took their own approach to what he started.