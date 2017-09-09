NFL Apologizes for Tweet Referencing Mexico Earthquake

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Mexico Twitter account apologized Friday for a tweet Thursday night that referenced the recent 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

"Those times Mexico City shakes with an earthquake because it can't believe the Chiefs have won the #Kickoff2017 game," the tweet read in Spanish with three laughing emojis, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post.

The next day, the account issued an apology in Spanish: "NFL Mexico apologizes for yesterday's unacceptable tweet, which does not represent the values of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico."

The earthquake killed at least 58 people and was the most powerful one registered in Mexico in 100 years, according to Joshua Partlow of the Washington Post. About 50 million Mexicans felt the earthquake, and it devastated parts of southern regions of the country, including Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Mexico City—which hosted the Houston Texans vs. Oakland Raiders game last season and will be the site of the New England Patriots vs. Raiders contest Sunday, Nov. 19—did not suffer the same destruction as some of the country's southern states.