Mike Trout Breaks Los Angeles Angels Record for Consecutive Games with a Walk

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout drew his 82nd walk of the season during Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Trout took his base on balls twice during Wednesday's contest, breaking an Angels record for the most consecutive games with a walk. Trout has now reached base via four balls in 14 straight tilts, breaking the previously held record of 13 set by Albie Pearson in 1961, per Sportsnet Stats.

Although Trout went hitless in the three-game set against the Athletics, he walked five times over that span and added three stolen bases and a run to his ledger. The 26-year-old still owns a .324/.463/.652 batting line on the season with 27 round-trippers and 20 stolen bases, all while missing extensive time early in the season and landing on the disabled list for the first time in his career due to a thumb injury.

Thanks in part to Trout's return, the Angels have worked their way back into the wild card mix, sitting just a half-game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second spot in the American League entering Thursday's action.

Trout and the Angels return to the diamond Friday evening as they open up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. He will look to extend his walk streak in the contest, squaring off against veteran hurler Mike Leake.