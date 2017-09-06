Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt, Drew Brees Voted Most Likable NFL Players in E-Poll

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is the NFL's most liked player, according to the result of a recently conducted E-Poll.

On Wednesday, Darren Rovell of ESPN posted results of the poll, which show Fitzgerald's appeal score of 74 being three points higher than J.J. Watt's. Drew Brees, Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr rounded out the top five.

The poll combined a player's "E-Score" along with factors like awareness, dynamic and exciting. Fitzgerald scored the highest rating in the dynamic category among players shown, while Watt and Aaron Rodgers tied for the most "exciting."

There seemed to be an inverse relationship between a player's "awareness" rating and where they ranked in the top 10. Rodgers had by far the highest awareness rating and was second in E-Score but still ranked eighth in the poll.

Fitzgerald is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer with 10 Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections on his resume. He's also renowned for his work in the community, winning the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.