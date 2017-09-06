    Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt, Drew Brees Voted Most Likable NFL Players in E-Poll

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is the NFL's most liked player, according to the result of a recently conducted E-Poll.        

    On Wednesday, Darren Rovell of ESPN posted results of the poll, which show Fitzgerald's appeal score of 74 being three points higher than J.J. Watt's. Drew Brees, Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr rounded out the top five.

    The poll combined a player's "E-Score" along with factors like awareness, dynamic and exciting. Fitzgerald scored the highest rating in the dynamic category among players shown, while Watt and Aaron Rodgers tied for the most "exciting."

    There seemed to be an inverse relationship between a player's "awareness" rating and where they ranked in the top 10. Rodgers had by far the highest awareness rating and was second in E-Score but still ranked eighth in the poll.

    Fitzgerald is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer with 10 Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections on his resume. He's also renowned for his work in the community, winning the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bennett: I Was Held at Gunpoint by Police

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TMZ: Bennett Allegedly Fled Scene When Ordered to Stay Put

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kap Calls Alleged Violence Against Bennett 'Disgusting'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Releases Statement Supporting Bennett

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report