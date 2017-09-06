New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After sweeping the season series last year, the New York Giants are 3-0 in their last three meetings with rival Dallas and 5-0 against the spread over the last five encounters. New York hopes for more of the same when it heads down to Texas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday night.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total was 51 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.4-14.0 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants won nine of their last 11 games last season to earn a wild-card berth and snap a four-year playoff drought. New York then outplayed Green Bay for the first 28 minutes of a playoff game at Lambeau Field and only trailed the Packers by a point late into the third quarter before things got out of hand in a 38-13 defeat.

As for this season, the Giants are priced at +190 on the NFC East odds and +900 to win the NFC.

New York only ranked 25th in the league last year in total offense at 331 yards per game and 29th in rushing at 88 yards per game. But an improved Giants defense ranked 10th overall, allowing 340 yards per game, and fourth against the run, limiting foes to 89 yards per game on the ground. That defensive effort helped New York go 9-6-1 ATS last year.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys used rookies at quarterback and running back to go 13-3 and win the NFC East last season. Unfortunately, Dallas then lost an instant classic of a divisional-round playoff game to Green Bay 34-31. The Cowboys trailed the Packers 21-3 in the second quarter, rallied to tie with under a minute to go but fell victim to Aaron Rodgers and lost on a field goal at the buzzer.

Heading into this season, Dallas is also priced at +190 to win the NFC East again and at +600 to win the NFC for the first time in over 20 years.

The Cowboys ranked fifth in offense last season, at 377 yards per game, and second in rushing, at 150 yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranked 14th overall, allowing 344 yards per game, and No. 1 against the run, limiting opponents to just 84 yards per game. On the season, Dallas finished 10-6 ATS and 5-3 ATS at home.

Smart pick

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly will be able to play in this game, thanks to a temporary restraining order on his suspension. But even with Elliott on the field, the Cowboys lost twice to the Giants last year as the New York defense held the Dallas running game 45 yards below its season rushing average. The smart money here at online sports betting sites rides the Giants.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in seven of the Giants' last nine games against the Cowboys.

The total has gone over in six of the Cowboys' last eight games in September.

The Cowboys are 0-3 ATS in their last three games against their division.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.