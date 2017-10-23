NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 8?

0 of 32

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Division rivalry games in the NFL are special. When I was playing, these games always had an important feel, regardless of records or the standings. One reason is that division games are personal, especially the second ones of the season. You remember the last time you played a divisional opponent, and you want to take it to that guy who got the better of you the last time.

The other reason these games are intense is that division rivals are well-prepared for one another. Not only do you play a rival twice a year, but you also play multiple common foes. This means you see division rivals plenty of times while preparing for other opponents. Division rivals have a great idea of what teams actually are by the time they face off.

Week 7 brought us a number of division rivalry games, starting with Thursday night's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders. With nearly half the league playing divisional games in Week 7, knowledge was a major factor.

We're now getting our own idea of who this year's best teams are. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, have found an identity as a run-first team. The New England Patriots have figured out how to win with a bend-but-don't-break defense. The teams at the top have found their formulas for consistent winning. Those closer to the bottom are still searching.

Here's how I view the league's 32 teams heading into Week 8. Last week's rankings can be found here.