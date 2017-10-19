Chris Simms' Week 7 NFL Picks

0 of 15

When NFL teams go to the Super Bowl, everyone expects them to be awesome again the next season. This is especially true when a team wins the big game. I can tell you, though, that this isn't always the case.

I was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, just months after they won the Super Bowl. Fans, media members and eventually the players around me believed we were destined to go back. I heard talk about the Buccaneers having the greatest defense of all time and chatter about a possible undefeated season.

We weren't the exact same team as the year before, though. A few things went wrong, and we finished the year 7-9.

This is why people need to realize Sunday night's big matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons isn't a true rematch of Super Bowl LI. Players have come and gone on both teams. The Falcons are trying to replicate last year's identity, but that's proving difficult with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan gone. The Patriots have turned the page on last year's identity and are still searching for this year's.

Identities don't just change from year to year either. The New York Giants can't play the same way with guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall done for the season. The Arizona Cardinals are more of a smashmouth rushing team with Adrian Peterson in the fold.

The teams we're seeing in Week 7 aren't the same ones we saw in Week 1. They certainly aren't the same ones we saw in 2016. Which of these teams will emerge from Week 7 with another mark in the win column? Here's how I see the week shaking out.