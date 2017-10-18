Chris Simms' Superstars of NFL Week 6

0 of 11

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The term "superstar" gets thrown around an awful lot, but let me tell you, I know a real superstar when I see one.

When I entered my first NFL training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I met Warren Sapp. My first thought was that he didn't look all that impressive, and I wondered what the hype was about.

Then we put pads on.

I'll say this. If the coaching staff didn't tell Sapp to take it easy in practice, we wouldn't have been able to practice. The guy was a force of nature on the football field, and he'd wreck whomever he was going up against. There were times I wasn't sure if the center would be able to get me the ball and get his hands up to attempt blocking Sapp. He was that explosive. Even if someone did get their hands on him, Sapp would win more often than not. Simply put, he was a superstar.

Now, not every player can be a future Hall of Famer the way Sapp was, but they can dominate the way Sapp often did—at least for one game.

In my superstar series, I'll be recognizing the most dominant performances of the NFL week. I won't be looking for the big names or necessarily the guys with the best statistics. Instead, I'll be looking at the guys who put superstar performances on film.