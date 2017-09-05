Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Heading into Regular Season

0 of 11

The pickings are slim, but value can still be found among the top remaining free agents.

NFL teams simply aren't content to stand pat. Every option is considered in an attempt to improve a franchise's 53-man roster.

"It never stops," Seattle GM John Schneider told MMQB's Peter King prior to Saturday's roster deadline. "This is a nonstop building of the roster now. We're not smarter than anyone else—I can guarantee you that—so we're just going to keep working.”

Those still available are imperfect. Most times, age or injuries are the biggest factors in their availabilities. Some extenuating circumstances come into play, too.

The life of a professional football player is stressful. Everyone can be replaced. The remaining top free agents are just biding their time until someone currently on a roster falters.

"Well, the reality of it is this is the National Football League and there are plenty of guys that are going to be on rosters today, tomorrow and Week 1 that won't be on them in Week 3 or Week 4," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per the Associated Press' Maureen Mullen.

The following are the 10 best guys waiting in the wings for their next shot.