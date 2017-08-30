Wyoming QB Josh Allen Says Playing for 49ers Would Be 'A Dream Come True'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen told ESPN's Adam Schefter on the Know Them from Adam podcast that "It’d be a dream come true to play for the [San Francisco 49ers," when asked about his favorite NFL team.

Allen is expected to be one of the highly sought-after quarterbacks in next year's NFL draft. In a late July mock draft, B/R's Matt Miller had Allen coming off the board at No. 1 overall to the New York Jets.

Allen's complete game—he has a fantastic arm, impressive athleticism and plenty of untapped potential—is accentuated by the desire to be great.

"I don’t want to be a quarterback that’s drafted in the first round and then four years later it’s like, 'Who the hell is this guy?'" he said, per Paul Myerberg of USA Today. "I want to play 15-plus years. I want to be known as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. And I know to do that you have to start well. The NFL isn’t going away. It’ll be there next year."

Allen isn't without question marks, however. As Chris Burke of SI.com noted, "He’s another 6'5" QB with a big arm, but Allen also fired 15 interceptions last season and is a work in progress when it comes to his mechanics."

And next year's quarterback class could be absolutely loaded, with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma State's Mason Randolph all potentially being top-10 picks as well. For a possibly quarterback-needy team like the 49ers—Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard are likely not long-term solutions in San Francisco—next year's draft should present the opportunity to draft a top prospect at the position.

That prospect might just be Allen, and he seems more than excited by that possibility.